Decreased levy proposed for Northwest taxpayers

Northwest taxpayers will see their property taxes decrease under the preliminary budget agreed upon by the Board of Education at its budget workshop Monday evening.
According to the preliminary fiscal 2020-21 budget, the total levy would decrease from 84.6 cents per $100 valuation to 77.6 cents per $100 valuation — a decrease of 7 cents per $100 valuation. This means a property owner with a $100,000 valuation would be paying $70 less in property taxes to Northwest.
During its budget workshop Monday evening, the board agreed to decrease the district’s cash reserves from $4.5 million to $4,425,000 to lower the total levy from 78.3 cents per $100 valuation to 77.6 cents per $100 valuation.
Business Manager Sharon Placke said one reason for the decreased levy is due to the district’s bonds being paid off at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year. Last year’s bond levy was 2.9 cents per $100 valuation.
“We do not have to levy new taxes to cover that,” she said. “We have one final payment to make at the end of December and that will be our last bond issue payment that we have to repay interest and principal.”
Placke said the district also saw some savings in the proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget due to closing Chapman School at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Overall, general fund valuations for Northwest came in at $980,584,155, down $17,260,883 — or 1.73% — from last year’s valuations of $997,845,038. Of this amount, $581,147,346 was from Hall County, $166,485,387 from Howard County and $232,951,422 from Merrick County.
This represents a 2.89% decrease in valuation in Hall County and a 2.75% decrease in Merrick County. Howard County saw a 4.15% increase in valuation.
Placke said the overall property tax request decreased from $8,462,626 in fiscal 2019-20 to $7,686,868 for fiscal 2020-21.
The building fund for the fiscal 2020-21 budget is budgeted to be levied at 3.1 cents per $100 valuation which is the same as last year’s budget. The board agreed to use the $313,131 in this fund to repair roofs at Cedar Hollow School and Northwest High School.
According to the preliminary fiscal 2020-21 budget, Northwest is expected to receive $8.93 million in state aid, which is up from $8.48 million from last year’s budget.
Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the budget will be approved by the board at its Sept. 14 meeting. At this meeting, there also will be public hearings on both Northwest’s budget and its property tax requests.