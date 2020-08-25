Decreased levy proposed for Northwest taxpayers

Northwest taxpayers will see their property taxes decrease under the preliminary budget agreed upon by the Board of Education at its budget workshop Monday evening.

According to the preliminary fiscal 2020-21 budget, the total levy would decrease from 84.6 cents per $100 valuation to 77.6 cents per $100 valuation — a decrease of 7 cents per $100 valuation. This means a property owner with a $100,000 valuation would be paying $70 less in property taxes to Northwest.

During its budget workshop Monday evening, the board agreed to decrease the district’s cash reserves from $4.5 million to $4,425,000 to lower the total levy from 78.3 cents per $100 valuation to 77.6 cents per $100 valuation.

Business Manager Sharon Placke said one reason for the decreased levy is due to the district’s bonds being paid off at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year. Last year’s bond levy was 2.9 cents per $100 valuation.

“We do not have to levy new taxes to cover that,” she said. “We have one final payment to make at the end of December and that will be our last bond issue payment that we have to repay interest and principal.”

Placke said the district also saw some savings in the proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget due to closing Chapman School at the end of the 2019-20 school year.