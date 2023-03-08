Agreements filed with the Hall County Register of Deeds office confirm that Target will be the anchor tenant in Grand Island's Conestoga Marketplace.
Numerous agreements between Woodsonia Real Estate Inc. and the Target Corp. may be found at the Nebraska Deeds Online website.
This news was first reported Wednesday by NTV News. In November, The Independent reported that Target was listed in a tax increment financing request.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
