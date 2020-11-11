 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defendant in bomb scare asks that charges be dismissed
0 comments

Defendant in bomb scare asks that charges be dismissed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clinton Garno, who faces 39 charges for allegedly sending a suspicious package to the Hall County Election Commission office on Sept. 14, requested a plea in abatement Tuesday in Hall County District Court.

Clinton Garno

Clinton Garno

Garno’s attorney, Jerrod Jaeger, filed the plea at Garno’s District Court arraignment.

If the plea in abatement is granted, the charges against Garno will be dismissed. Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a hearing on the matter for 9:15 a.m. Nov. 20.

The 31-year-old Grand Island man is charged with 38 counts of making terroristic threats, which is a Class IIIA felony. The other charge is threatening the use of explosives by placing a false bomb, which is a Class IV felony.

The suspicious package was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to the Election Commission Office, which is located inside the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St.

The package was determined not to be hazardous.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central District
Grand Island Local News

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central District

  • Updated

At a community update Friday morning — broadcast on GITV, the city’s public access channel — Teresa Anderson said there have been 3,468 cases since the pandemic began. Of these cases, there have been 2,371 recoveries and 67 deaths. This week, she said, there have been 181 new cases — 599 in the past 14 days.

‘Mexican citizen by birth, U.S. citizen by choice’: Carlos Barcenas works to bring translation, race talks to Grand Island community
Grand Island Local News

‘Mexican citizen by birth, U.S. citizen by choice’: Carlos Barcenas works to bring translation, race talks to Grand Island community

  • Updated

Since 2013, Carlos Barcenas has served on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education. He said that while some of his fellow board members serve by testifying before the Legislature on various educational issues, he is able to use his “assets and gifts” as a bilingual board member to serve the entire Grand Island community, including the Latino population.

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19
Grand Island Local News

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19

  • Updated

Not long after they met online eight years ago, Brenda Moeller and Paul Filsinger knew they’d get married. He gave her a diamond ring in 2014. Filsinger had told a friend, “I’ll marry her anyplace, anytime, anywhere.” For years, the couple envisioned a destination wedding in Alaska or on a sailboat at sunset, but they never picked a date. We were waiting for the perfect time and the perfect place to get married, but we weren’t real worried about setting a date. We thought we had forever,” Moeller said.They were wrong.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts