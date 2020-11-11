Defendant in bomb scare asks that charges be dismissed

Clinton Garno, who faces 39 charges for allegedly sending a suspicious package to the Hall County Election Commission office on Sept. 14, requested a plea in abatement Tuesday in Hall County District Court.
Garno’s attorney, Jerrod Jaeger, filed the plea at Garno’s District Court arraignment.
If the plea in abatement is granted, the charges against Garno will be dismissed. Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a hearing on the matter for 9:15 a.m. Nov. 20.
The 31-year-old Grand Island man is charged with 38 counts of making terroristic threats, which is a Class IIIA felony. The other charge is threatening the use of explosives by placing a false bomb, which is a Class IV felony.
The suspicious package was delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to the Election Commission Office, which is located inside the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St.
The package was determined not to be hazardous.
