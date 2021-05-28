Degen family sells Grand Island Burger Kings

The Degen family’s involvement with Burger King, which has been a whopper of a long time, is at an end.

The Degens brought Burger King to Grand Island in 1976 and have operated all of the city’s locations since.

That tenure ended May 4, when the family passed on the Burger King crown. The Degens sold the three Grand Island locations to a large franchise group.

The Degens have been in the Grand Island restaurant business for more than 60 years.

Bill Degen Sr. and his wife, Mary Ann, started the Golden Point Drive Inn in 1961.

The first Burger King was opened in 1976 by the Degens, their son Bill Jr. and their daughter Nancy Lonergan. That Burger King still operates at 1320 W. Second St.

The location at 2280 N. Webb Road followed in 1982. The Burger King location at Fonner View Center opened in 1994. In 2019, that store moved to 2624 S. Locust St.

Also involved in the operations were Austin Degen, the son of Bill Degen Jr., and Chris Lonergan, Nancy’s son. Both served as general managers.