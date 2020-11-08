Deitemeyer, Manivong among Multicultural Coalition honorees

Sonephet Manivong, owner of Sticky Rice, a Grand Island food truck that specializes in Chinese cuisine, called the award “a great honor.”

“Multicultural Coalition does a lot of great things in the community, providing valuable services to the local immigrants here who are new to the United States and to Grand Island,” he said. “They help new people here to get on their feet and get about. We’re happy to always help them out any way we can.”

Manivong has helped MCC by serving food at events or donating gift cards and food.

This year, Sticky Rice also helped with MCC’s pancake breakfast.

“They usually request us to help them out making fried food at events they’re at,” he said. “At the pancake feed, we tried to come up with some original ideas to bring people to the event and help them hopefully get some donations.”

For Saturday’s event, Sticky Rice donated gift cards as a trivia contest prize.

Todd Wainwright, Amur senior vice president and director of risk, expressed appreciation for the honor from MCC.