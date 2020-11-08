Deitemeyer, Manivong among Multicultural Coalition honorees

As part of its Immigration Story Walk on Saturday, Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island named its 2020 honorees.
Don Deitemeyer of Grand Island was named 2020 Servant Leader; Sticky Rice, a Grand Island food truck, was named 2020 Outstanding Community Partner; and Amur Equipment Finance was named 2020 Outstanding Business Partner.
Deitemeyer, who also serves on the Hall County Historical Society Board, described the honor as “rewarding.”
“I feel the people they (MCC) serve are like the new pioneers to Grand Island,” Deitemeyer said. “It’s just like, 100 years ago, when the people came, they were immigrants and also faced issued. I really appreciate what the Multicultural Coalition has done, so it’s quite an honor.”
For the past three years, Deitemeyer has helped MCC with its international pancake feed.
Through the Historical Society, he helped MCC to secure Grand Island’s Burlington Station as a venue.
“It’s definitely been well-received by the public as a thank you for donating to Go Big Give,” he said.
Deitemeyer called MCC’s efforts a “worthy cause” and its staff “dedicated people.”
“For me, it’s a joy for me to work with people like that,” he said.
Sonephet Manivong, owner of Sticky Rice, a Grand Island food truck that specializes in Chinese cuisine, called the award “a great honor.”
“Multicultural Coalition does a lot of great things in the community, providing valuable services to the local immigrants here who are new to the United States and to Grand Island,” he said. “They help new people here to get on their feet and get about. We’re happy to always help them out any way we can.”
Manivong has helped MCC by serving food at events or donating gift cards and food.
This year, Sticky Rice also helped with MCC’s pancake breakfast.
“They usually request us to help them out making fried food at events they’re at,” he said. “At the pancake feed, we tried to come up with some original ideas to bring people to the event and help them hopefully get some donations.”
For Saturday’s event, Sticky Rice donated gift cards as a trivia contest prize.
Todd Wainwright, Amur senior vice president and director of risk, expressed appreciation for the honor from MCC.
“We are deeply honored to receive the 2020 Outstanding Business Partner award,” he said. “At Amur, we are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. As a Grand Island based organization, we have been continually supportive of MCC’s service to our multicultural community and believe strongly in their mission to create a culture of belonging.”
MCC’s Immigration Story Walk event celebrated immigrants who have completed the path to citizenship.
The event this year was held online via Facebook Live due to the pandemic, and it included a Stuhr Museum virtual tour and an immigration trivia contest with prizes.
A key mission of the coalition’s is helping others understand the immigration experience.
“The process to become a citizen is not easy,” said Joseline Reyna, MCC communications director. “Becoming a citizen is a very impactful thing in their lives. It’s as simple as, people that became citizens last year are able to vote this year.”
For more information about Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island, visit mcofgi.org.
