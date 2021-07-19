Delta Kappa Gamma service project gets socks to children in need

Delta Kappa Gamma Society International’s Grand Island area service project went over so well last year, the women decided to take the endeavor a step further.
The Gamma Chapter consists of professional women in education — both active and retired — in Hall, Adams and Hamilton counties. The chapter embarks on service projects throughout the year, but there has been one in particular they decided to run with.
Gamma Chapter member Sarah Nedrig spearheaded an effort last year to help area students.
“We bought gift cards for shoes. That way they could use them for any size they needed,” she said. “We presented them to schools in Hastings and Grand Island.”
Last year the group was presented an Esther Pilster Award (grant) for the project to fund the gift cards. The grant is made possible by Esther Pilster’s estate. Pilster, a longtime educator and former Omaha Public Schools principal, was a past Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma state president. She died in 2014, leaving a legacy of giving behind.
Made possible by Pilster’s gift, the shoes went over so well that the project, “Walk a Mile in My Shoes,” made strides into a different type of footwear: socks.
Colleen O’Neill of Gamma Chapter said she decided Nedrig’s project deserved a followup, and the group jumped on board.
“We wanted to follow up on the work we had done,” O’Neill said. She said it’s uncommon for a chapter to receive the Esther Pilster grant twice in a row, but the ladies decided to go for it.
A few months ago the chapter received confirmation: They had been awarded $500 for this year’s project, too.
That amount buys a lot of socks — hundreds and hundreds of socks. Colorful socks for kids of all ages were resting neatly in original packages and boxes in O’Neill’s living room, ready for distribution in the three counties’ schools.
“We have a lot of kids in need,” O’Neill said. “We can see it in all of our schools, in all of our communities.”
Nedrig, an elementary music teacher, asked around to see where the needs were greatest.
“I asked my social worker, ‘what things do they need?’” she said. “She said anything SNAP benefits don’t cover.”
The socks will begin their journeys to some children’s feet at Gamma Chapter’s September meeting, O’Neill said. “By that time we’ll have them all sorted, so each county will get a share,” she said. “A representative from each of our counties will take them and get them to the schools.”
Nedrig said the kids got a kick out of their new kicks for “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.”
“The kids loved it,” she said. “I’ve got pictures of kids in their new shoes and they’ve got huge smiles.”
“Sock It to Me” will surely bring huge smiles when Gamma Chapter members take boxes and bags of every color and design to area schools.
The projects have brought smiles to the Gamma Chapter members, too.
The ladies have found great joy in gathering the fun footwear, O’Neill said.
“It’s hard to tell when you’re online what they really look like,” she said. “They really are the cutest socks. They came in three different shipments — I kept saying, ‘Oh, there’s more!’”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.