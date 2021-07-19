Delta Kappa Gamma service project gets socks to children in need

“We wanted to follow up on the work we had done,” O’Neill said. She said it’s uncommon for a chapter to receive the Esther Pilster grant twice in a row, but the ladies decided to go for it.

A few months ago the chapter received confirmation: They had been awarded $500 for this year’s project, too.

That amount buys a lot of socks — hundreds and hundreds of socks. Colorful socks for kids of all ages were resting neatly in original packages and boxes in O’Neill’s living room, ready for distribution in the three counties’ schools.

“We have a lot of kids in need,” O’Neill said. “We can see it in all of our schools, in all of our communities.”

Nedrig, an elementary music teacher, asked around to see where the needs were greatest.

“I asked my social worker, ‘what things do they need?’” she said. “She said anything SNAP benefits don’t cover.”

The socks will begin their journeys to some children’s feet at Gamma Chapter’s September meeting, O’Neill said. “By that time we’ll have them all sorted, so each county will get a share,” she said. “A representative from each of our counties will take them and get them to the schools.”