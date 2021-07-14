Delta variant detected in Grand Island area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re pleading for anyone who has not been vaccinated yet and is eligible to seek it as quickly as they can,” she said.

Current vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are highly effective against the coronavirus and its variants, Anderson said.

Some individuals may have “breakthrough cases” with mild symptoms, though.

“We should not see folks who are fully vaccinated have serious illness and be hospitalized,” she said.

Wearing a mask will reduce the chance of spreading or contracting the virus and its variants.

A concern for CDHD is that too many people have put the pandemic and its concerns behind them going into the summer season.

“I think the majority of the people believe the pandemic is over, but what we’re seeing in surrounding states is very clear evidence that it is not over,” Anderson said. “It was on hiatus in June. It’s going to come back again, and it is indeed making its appearance now.”

Anyone who develops respiratory symptoms should be tested for COVID-19.

“It’s important for us to get ahead of this variant as much as we can,” Anderson said.