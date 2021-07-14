Delta variant detected in Grand Island area

The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in the three-county area covered by Central District Health Department.
Four positive cases were reported Tuesday for the variant, CDHD Director Teresa Anderson told The Independent.
This is the first verification of the variant locally.
“It has spread in the community,” Anderson said. “We don’t have a clear relationship among the cases that have been determined to be delta variant.”
CDHD has been sending test results to the Nebraska Public Health lab for variant sequencing to determine what variants are in the community.
A report on last week’s results was received Tuesday.
“We haven’t had any negatives returned, so we have some more that are still pending and we are just waiting to see what those are,” Anderson said.
The variant is 40% more transmissible, creating urgency to detect further cases locally.
Anderson advises residents in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Only about 34% of people ages 12 and older in the three-county area have been vaccinated.
CDHD had hoped to reach 70% immunity by July.
“We’re pleading for anyone who has not been vaccinated yet and is eligible to seek it as quickly as they can,” she said.
Current vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are highly effective against the coronavirus and its variants, Anderson said.
Some individuals may have “breakthrough cases” with mild symptoms, though.
“We should not see folks who are fully vaccinated have serious illness and be hospitalized,” she said.
Wearing a mask will reduce the chance of spreading or contracting the virus and its variants.
A concern for CDHD is that too many people have put the pandemic and its concerns behind them going into the summer season.
“I think the majority of the people believe the pandemic is over, but what we’re seeing in surrounding states is very clear evidence that it is not over,” Anderson said. “It was on hiatus in June. It’s going to come back again, and it is indeed making its appearance now.”
Anyone who develops respiratory symptoms should be tested for COVID-19.
“It’s important for us to get ahead of this variant as much as we can,” Anderson said.
CDHD will no longer do COVID-19 testing through Test Nebraska, a state initiative that ends Thursday.
Testing still can be done locally. It must be requested, though.
The CDHD website has a list of local organizations still doing testing, such as Grand Island CVS, Super Saver Pharmacy and both Walgreens locations.
For more information about Central District Health Department services and COVID-19 resources, visit cdhd.ne.gov.