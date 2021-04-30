Demand for ammo, guns exceptionally high

Since last year, demand for ammunition has been exceptionally high and gun sales have skyrocketed across the country, including in Grand Island.

“Ammo is in incredibly short supply right now,” says Tice Forgy, owner of Boop’s Shooters Supply.

Gun owners also had trouble finding ammo in late 2012 and all of 2013, but it was “not to the degree that it is today by any stretch of the imagination,” Forgy said.

Another area gun shop has a good supply of PMC .223 ammunition. But for any other ammo, customers are limited to two boxes per caliber, per customer per day.

An employee of that store, who didn’t want his name used, predicts the ammo shortage will last for at least 24 more months.

In March of 2020, a box of 9mm 115 grain full metal jackets sold for $9 a box. The cost is now $36, he said. In some places, the price is $60 or more.

Much of the ammo shortage is due to shortages in raw materials.

COVID-19 has affected the firearms business just as it has many other industries, Forgy said.