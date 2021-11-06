Democratic candidate for governor speaks against “us vs. them” politics at Hastings campaign stop

Nebraska Democratic candidate for governor, state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue spoke against “us versus them” politics at a campaign stop in Hastings on Friday.

Blood visited Blue Moon Coffee Co. as part of her “Blood Drives” tour this week.

“We’ve got to come back to the Nebraska I grew up in,” Blood told a group Friday. “This ‘us versus them’ narrative is killing this country and now it has seeped into the beautiful Nebraska Unicameral. What concerns me is that we have become a country where we have forgotten first how to understand.”

Blood told The Independent her message has been well-received as she visits communities across the state.

“People are sick of this ‘us versus them’ narrative,” she said. “They want to get back to that Nebraska where we listen first to understand each other. We didn’t have to agree or disagree. We just have to hear each other so we can work together and get good things done.”

She added, “They want to get back to that, and they want to learn how to love their neighbors again.”

Blood described Republican attacks on federal proposals such as the 30x30 land conservation program or critical race theory as “smoke and mirrors.”