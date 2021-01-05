Demographics data to be collected during Saturday food distribution

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is planned for Saturday at Fonner Park by the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn.

The food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. The address in 700 E. Stolley Park Road.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, use the Fonner Park entrance off of South Locust Street. It is requested that people not arrive before 9 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements.

This month, at the request of Food Bank for the Heartland, Loaves & Fishes will be collecting some information as people receive their food. The volunteers will ask how many people live in your house, how many are under 18, how many are between 19 and 64 and how many are over 65. They also will ask for the family’s zip code and whether this is this their first time receiving food from Loaves & Fishes.