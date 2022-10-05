Demolition underway at old downtown Grand Island post office

GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island's old post office at 204 W. South Front St. is being demolished this week. The downtown facility served as Grand Island's main post office from 1968 to 2018.

The property is owned by the Union Pacific Railroad. The building was abandoned in 2018 when the U.S. Postal Service's lease with Union Pacific expired. At that time, the city's postal operations shifted to 3835 Old Potash Highway. That building had formerly served as the Postal Service's processing and distribution facility in Grand Island.

Robynn Tysver, a Union Pacific representative in Omaha, said the city of Grand Island asked the railroad to demolish the building. "The city of Grand Island had been asking us to do this for some time," Tysver wrote in an email.

Union Pacific does not have any specific plans for the property at this time, Tysver said. "We leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service for 50 years, from 1968 to 2018."

The demolition work is being done by O'Neill Transportation of Grand Island. The city issued a demolition permit to O'Neill on Sept. 23.

Preparations for the actual demolition began the last week of September. Part of that work involved removing items.

"We hope to have this project done by the end of October, at the latest," Tysver wrote.

The Postal Service also operates the Webb Plaza Station, which is at 2418 N. Webb Road.