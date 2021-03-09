Demonstration project finds E30 is safe for long-term use in non-flex vehicles

A team at the UNL Engineering Department — led by Dr. Rajib Saha, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Bimolecular Engineering — completed a summary of the E30 demonstration and reported the safety of using the fuel in non-FFVs. The team concluded after a yearlong demonstration, permitted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, compared various data points among a fleet of state-owned, non-FFVs. The full results of the demonstration will be released after being peer reviewed.

“There has been inconsistent messaging that using higher blends of ethanol reduces the fuel efficiency or wears down parts,” said Adil Alsiyabi, the primary UNL researcher of the E30 demonstration.

Alsiyabi said what the results show is that is not true.

“By going through rigorous testing, we’ve proven that higher ethanol blends do not decrease efficiency or compromise engine performance,” he said. “Our goal was to find out if the vehicles on the road today can use ethanol blends up to E30 with no loss in fuel mileage and no mechanical issues.”