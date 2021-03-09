Demonstration project finds E30 is safe for long-term use in non-flex vehicles

Results of an E30 demonstration project found that it was safe for long-term use in non-flex fuel vehicles, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The project was conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with the support of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services. Ricketts announced the project’s result Monday at Lincoln.
“The research partnership between the state and the university clearly demonstrates that E30 is a safe and reliable fuel for vehicles,” Ricketts said. “Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, is good for air quality and creates opportunities for our farm families.”
He said the study will be a “great aid as we advocate for growing the volume of E30 in our nation’s fuel supply.”
“In turn, raising demand for E30 biofuel will benefit Nebraska’s corn growers who supply 35% of their crop to our state’s ethanol industry,” Ricketts said.
With 25 ethanol plants in Nebraska, ethanol production is a value-added industry. Last year, corn for grain production in Nebraska based on year-end surveys is estimated at a record high 1.79 billion bushels, up slightly from 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska is the nation’s second-leading ethanol producing state behind Iowa. State ethanol plants have the annual capacity to produce more than 2.2 billion gallons.
A team at the UNL Engineering Department — led by Dr. Rajib Saha, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Bimolecular Engineering — completed a summary of the E30 demonstration and reported the safety of using the fuel in non-FFVs. The team concluded after a yearlong demonstration, permitted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, compared various data points among a fleet of state-owned, non-FFVs. The full results of the demonstration will be released after being peer reviewed.
“There has been inconsistent messaging that using higher blends of ethanol reduces the fuel efficiency or wears down parts,” said Adil Alsiyabi, the primary UNL researcher of the E30 demonstration.
Alsiyabi said what the results show is that is not true.
“By going through rigorous testing, we’ve proven that higher ethanol blends do not decrease efficiency or compromise engine performance,” he said. “Our goal was to find out if the vehicles on the road today can use ethanol blends up to E30 with no loss in fuel mileage and no mechanical issues.”
The demonstration captured data using On-Board Diagnostics devices on approximately 50 vehicles through both warm and cold seasons. When the engine was started, the device captured millions of data points, giving UNL researchers an opportunity to monitor fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, emissions control systems and many more systems. Additionally, drivers kept a log each time they filled up and provided their experience in regard to maintenance and efficiency.
Roger Berry, administrator for the Nebraska Ethanol Board, said he was not surprised by the results.
“I am encouraged that we now have hard facts that show E30 can safely be used in vehicles other than flex fuels,” Berry said.
He said the next step will be to demonstrate this to the EPA and auto manufacturers and to change their recommendations.
“I personally have been a longtime user of higher ethanol blends in my conventional vehicles and have had no issues,” Berry said. “Ethanol is a widely studied fuel. More people will start to see ethanol’s benefits as we continue to provide the facts through projects like this.”
Fuel ethanol production capacity in the United States totaled 17.3 billion gallons per year (gal/y), or 1.1 million barrels per day (b/d), as of January 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s 2020 U.S. Fuel Ethanol Plant Production Capacity Report, released last September
Of the top 13 fuel ethanol-producing states, 12 are located in the Midwest. The three states with the most ethanol production capacity — Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois — contain half of the nation’s total.
EIA reported that U.S. production of fuel ethanol reached 15.8 billion gallons (1.03 million b/d) in 2019. That was the fourth consecutive year that production of fuel ethanol was more than 1 million b/d.
EIA said that although fuel ethanol production capacity increased year over year as of January 2020, fuel ethanol production declined last year. U.S. fuel ethanol production fell significantly in late March and in April 2020, driven by significant reductions in motor gasoline demand as a result of responses to the 2019 COVID-19) pandemic.
Under current EPA guidelines, only FFVs can use blends higher than E15.
Most ethanol in the state is sold in a 10% blend, though stations, such as Bosselman’s Pump and Pantry, sell several different ethanol blends to consumers, including E15 and E85. Gasoline with ethanol is usually 20 cents to 30 cents cheaper per gallon than a straight blend of gasoline.
According to the Nebraska Ethanol Board, making E30 more widely available will help the ethanol industry stay competitive among transportation innovations as the country works to reduce its carbon footprint.
Traffic is one of the highest contributors to carbon pollution, which has been linked to cancer, heart disease and increased respiratory issues. By using fuels blended with ethanol, drivers reduce greenhouse gases by 46%.
According to Growth Energy, a national ethanol organization, if the U.S. transitioned from E10 to E15, greenhouse gas emissions would be lowered by 17.62 million tons per year, which is the equivalent of removing approximately 3.85 million vehicles from the road. Increasing the amount of ethanol in the blend will continue to decrease harmful emissions.
“Using E30 is just as effective in eliminating carbon emissions as electric vehicles when you compare ‘well to wheel’ emissions of the two types of vehicles,” said Jan tenBensel, chairmen of the Nebraska Ethanol Board. “That puts ethanol in a good position to help achieve our climate goals as a nation.”
Berry said the Nebraska Ethanol Board plans to work with industry partners and the EPA to continue E30 demonstrations, which have gained interest from other state governors.