Demonstrators stress the value of Postal Service, say issue isn’t political

From listening to the president, some people believe that “mailing in your ballot is potentially fraught with corruption,” Richardson said.

“I’ve been mailing in my ballots for a long time,” he said. He appreciates the fact that Nebraska allows voting by mail.

In these days of COVID-19, “I’m not sure I want to go stand elbow-to-elbow with a bunch of people in a line to vote,” Richardson said.

When he mails in ballots, he can go on his computer beforehand and research various issues and candidates, he said.

In an Aug. 28 column, Smith wrote that “because the loss of universal service would be so detrimental to Nebraska, I have worked to include language in previous postal reform proposals which would limit rural closures and ensure the postal service continued to offer in-person services to communities where cuts were unavoidable.”