Demonstrators stress the value of Postal Service, say issue isn’t political

Even though post office supporters said their Wednesday afternoon gathering was not political, the event was held outside the Grand Island office of Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.
Organized by Central Nebraska Peace Workers, the demonstration was meant to both defend the U.S. Postal Service and express opposition to a vote made by Smith on Aug. 22. That day, the House passed a bill that would provide $25 billion to the Postal Service.
The demonstration ran from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on West Second Street, right next to the Great Western Centre. Just before 5 p.m., the number of demonstrators totaled 17.
Three people interviewed said their greatest postal fear is that the post office will be privatized. None of those three has ever worked for the post office.
The demonstrators held signs that said “Fund our USPS” and “Don’t Mess with my Mail.” One said “Postal service is not a luxury,” it’s “a needed service.” Another sign said a vote against the Postal Service is a vote against rural Nebraska.
One of the organizers was Rich Maciejewski of Grand Island, who is on the board of Nebraskans for Peace. Central Nebraska Peace Workers is affiliated with that statewide organization.
Central Nebraska Peace Workers demonstrate “on all kinds of issues,” Maciejewski said. “We’re out here once in a while at Smith’s office when we feel he’s really screwed up.”
Maciejewski has talked to friends who’ve retired from the post office.
Those people have told him that because of overtime restrictions, some mail doesn’t get on trucks leaving Grand Island.
That much is true, but “the mail doesn’t sit there for seven days. They try to get it on the truck the next day,” Maciejewski said.
President Trump has expressed fears that mail won’t be sent for a week, Maciejewski said. He’d like to find out where Trump gets that information.
For years, Maciejewski said, the Republican agenda has been to privatize the post office. Republicans want to “privatize everything because they believe privatization is more efficient than government service,“ said Maciejewski, 78.
Also attending the demonstration were Dave and Mena Sprague, who live 10 miles north of St. Paul.
Dave Sprague, 75, said it’s important to properly fund one of the country’s oldest institutions — “something that everybody uses on a daily basis, and absolutely it’s hard to get along without.”
Living in the country, “you get to know your mail carrier very well,” he said. Two mail carriers serve his address.
“They go the extra mile for you. The least I could do was do this thing for them,” he said, referring to attending the demonstration.
If the Postal Service were privatized, service to rural areas would be one of the first things to go. “And that would kind of be me,” Sprague said.
He was holding a sign that said, “Fund the Post Office.” Mena’s sign said, “Save the USPS.”
Dave Richardson was never a postal employee. But “I’ve used the Post Office quite often,” he said.
Richardson, who lives in Kearney, held a sign that said, “Protect Our P.O.”
The Postal Service, he said, is mentioned in the Constitution, “and I think it’s a great service for all of us.”
Richardson, 71, would like to see post offices sell hunting licenses and maybe offer some basic banking services, “some things to help them support themselves.”
The Postal Service is vital, Richardson said. “I get all my medications through the post office, and lots of other things, too.”
If the system were privatized, prices would go up, he said.
The Postal Service delivers mail to rural areas that UPS and FedEx “don’t find to be profitable,” Richardson said.
“There’s a lot of people in rural areas out there that really depend heavily on the post office,” not just for medication but for Social Security checks and “all kinds of other documents.”
From listening to the president, some people believe that “mailing in your ballot is potentially fraught with corruption,” Richardson said.
“I’ve been mailing in my ballots for a long time,” he said. He appreciates the fact that Nebraska allows voting by mail.
In these days of COVID-19, “I’m not sure I want to go stand elbow-to-elbow with a bunch of people in a line to vote,” Richardson said.
When he mails in ballots, he can go on his computer beforehand and research various issues and candidates, he said.
In an Aug. 28 column, Smith wrote that “because the loss of universal service would be so detrimental to Nebraska, I have worked to include language in previous postal reform proposals which would limit rural closures and ensure the postal service continued to offer in-person services to communities where cuts were unavoidable.”
Smith wrote that on Aug. 23, “the House met to consider legislation brought forward by Speaker Pelosi which would have provided $25 billion in funding to the postal service while prohibiting the Postmaster General from making any changes to the current operations of USPS. I voted against this bill because USPS has still not accessed a $10 billion credit line made available earlier this year as part of the CARES Act, and because the prohibition on changes was so restrictive it would have prevented operational adjustments even in the face of events such as natural disasters.”
Smith wrote that he appreciates the postmaster general’s recognition of the “need for reforms and his willingness to be flexible as we navigate elections during a time where social distancing is encouraged. This reality makes the recent politicization of USPS by Speaker Pelosi even more frustrating for rural America.”
