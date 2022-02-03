Densel's Dream: Rasmussen's $600K project becoming a reality

“Densel’s Dream” is $38,000 from being Grand Island’s reality.
The $600,000 project – a sculpture celebrating sandhill cranes, a symbol of the community – has been the subject of a fundraising campaign by Grand Island Partnership for the Arts. The art will be settled into an otherwise awkward triangle of land at Highway 281 and South Webb Road, which measures about 1/10 of an acre.
The art itself will measure 50 feet wide, 14-and-a-half-feet tall and nine feet deep. Columbus-born artist Matthew Placzek created the design. It is to be made of materials engineer-tested to withstand winds as fierce as a tornado’s. The vibrant colors of the sculpture will patina very little over time.
Making the south Grand Island nook a home for public art was the brainchild of the late Densel Rasmussen, a Grand Island businessman and community leader who died in 2017 at age 62. Rasmussen envisioned public art to greet people entering Grand Island from the south on Highway 281.
In 2018, following Rasmussen’s death, the state of Nebraska, which owned the land, was approached about donating it to the city of Grand Island. In 2020, the property donation was finalized, and GIPA came one step closer to achieving Densel’s Dream.
According to GIPA there is likely to be less maintenance for the city than there is at the spot presently. The price tag for Densel’s Dream, including landscaping features and illumination, is about $600,000.
Steve Anderson, GIPA board president, said about 300 individuals and organizations have donated funds and in-kind contributions.
It’s a showing of what Densel’s Dream is really about, said George Bartenbach, member of GIPA. “This isn’t just ‘Densel’s Dream.’ It’s for the long-term betterment of Grand Island.”
For more information about the Densel’s Dream public art project or to donate, contact: Grand Island Partnership for the Arts (GIPA), 908 Howard Suite 106, Grand Island, NE 68803-3529. Names of donors (whether in-kind or monetary) will but listed on a plaque at the art’s site and in publication.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.