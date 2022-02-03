Densel's Dream: Rasmussen's $600K project becoming a reality

“Densel’s Dream” is $38,000 from being Grand Island’s reality.

The $600,000 project – a sculpture celebrating sandhill cranes, a symbol of the community – has been the subject of a fundraising campaign by Grand Island Partnership for the Arts. The art will be settled into an otherwise awkward triangle of land at Highway 281 and South Webb Road, which measures about 1/10 of an acre.

The art itself will measure 50 feet wide, 14-and-a-half-feet tall and nine feet deep. Columbus-born artist Matthew Placzek created the design. It is to be made of materials engineer-tested to withstand winds as fierce as a tornado’s. The vibrant colors of the sculpture will patina very little over time.

Making the south Grand Island nook a home for public art was the brainchild of the late Densel Rasmussen, a Grand Island businessman and community leader who died in 2017 at age 62. Rasmussen envisioned public art to greet people entering Grand Island from the south on Highway 281.

In 2018, following Rasmussen’s death, the state of Nebraska, which owned the land, was approached about donating it to the city of Grand Island. In 2020, the property donation was finalized, and GIPA came one step closer to achieving Densel’s Dream.