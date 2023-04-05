A Denver Mattress Co. store is under construction at 2343 Diers Ave., in front of the north Walmart.

Construction is slated to finish in September, says marketing director John Knippenberg. The foundations have been poured and construction will begin April 17.

The store will be owned by the company, which is based in Denver.

The company has a state-of-the-art factory in Denver, "where we produce a variety of Denver Mattress brand mattresses," Knippenberg wrote in an email to The Independent. The company also sells other mattresses, such as Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Purple, Nectar and Aireloom.

The Grand Island store will be between Active Family Chiropractic and Discount Tire.

Denver Mattress is owned by Furniture Row. That company also owns three other home furnishing and bedding retailers – Sofa Mart, Oak Express and Bedroom Expressions.

The company's origins date back to 1972 in Colorado.

Owners Barney Visser and Warren Collier started with the Pillow Shoppe in 1972, followed by the first Pillow Kingdom in 1974 and Bug Sur Waterbeds in 1977. The first Denver Mattress store open in 1995.

Furniture Row has more than 330 stores in 31 states.