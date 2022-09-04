Deputy director reminisces about her fair family

In 1998, Jaime Parr signed up for a job at the Nebraska State Fair in Lincoln, helping check in competitive entries from foods to photography.

Back then, Parr was a waitress. She doesn’t recall what made her apply to an institution that became a huge part of her life for nearly 25 years — and counting.

“It must have just been an ad in the paper or something.”

Now Parr is the deputy executive director of the Nebraska State Fair. She has her own office (in Grand Island) and helps lead a team of dedicated employees and volunteers with the same goal: Make each year’s state fair even better than any that came before it.

Walking towards Parr’s office, there is a hallway wall filled uniformly-placed square canvas photos.

Parr adds to her collection every year. She tries to capture each Nebraska State Fair for the wall, and tries to include new employees in the display.

“As our new seasonal people might start in June or July or August, it gives them an opportunity to see what they’re getting themselves into,” Parr joked.

The power of people is no joke when it comes to pulling off a successful event — especially one that lasts more than a week and attracts tens of thousands of people.

Not every year has been ideal, Parr said. One because of Mother Nature: the 2019 floods, which left the fairgrounds more water park than midway.

“We couldn’t park anybody on the property here because our parking lots were flooded, or people were getting stuck,” Parr remembered. “We parked in all of our remote spots. That was super impactful on our community as well.

“We called in every bus that we could get are in touch with and that had a driver, and we hauled about 90% of our attendees, including exhibitors, to the fair each day.”

She never questioned whether the fair would go on.

“The fair is something that people work all year for, not just us, the people who work for the fair, but the exhibitors” — exhibitors who raise their own livestock, makers who bring their creations and cooks who bring their finest homemade foodstuffs.

“I do think it’s pivotal for us to have a state fair every year,” Parr said.

The number of the staff members varies throughout the calendar year — between 18 and 20 when the fair isn’t close on the horizon, ballooning into 450 employees seasonal and regular.

This year about half of the full-time staff is new, Parr said.

“It is challenging. We have some other long-term employees who work with us on a seasonal nature.”

As in any other year — rain or relocation — the eve of the 2022 Nebraska State Fair was filled with butterflies. Well, “anxious,” Parr called her state of mind each night before.

“We’re, I guess, ‘frosting the cake,’ putting on our final touches and making things look pretty. Hopefully all of our vendors and concessionaires and entertainers and attractions are already in place.”

It’s truly all hands on deck, as employees and volunteers — no exceptions for Parr and Executive Director Bill Ogg.

The biggest impact the Nebraska State Fair has on Parr isn’t about an attraction, event or even necessarily the event itself, Parr said.

“The relationships that are formed through the State Fair … it really is like a family reunion.”

Names and parts played in the fair come easily to Parr.

“All of the vendors and the concessionaires … the entertainment partners who are here regularly as well.

“You look forward to coming back because you’re going to see Joe over at the petting zoo and Larry over in the in the ag vendor booth — and the other Larry in the root beer float stand.

Parr calls it “a huge family reunion,” where the fair family converges on the grounds, including the hundreds of coworkers and volunteers, and not forgetting, “people from all across the nation who come to hang out with us for a couple of weeks in late August, early September.”

Parr said she often wonders where she would be, had the not pursued her initial role.

“The Lord only knows, because I sure don’t.”