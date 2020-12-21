Despite decades of sobriety, Benjamin Avila still acknowledging cost of alcoholism

ism.

“I’ve destroyed some friendships,” said Avila, who added he also has ruined too many family relationships.

“I’m not asking for forgiveness,” he said. “I just want to take that blame for drinking and the destruction of these relationships. No ... no ... I take full responsibility.”

More importantly, Avila wants people to know that resources are available to help them achieve sobriety. He wants young people to see his life as a cautionary tale about the harm alcohol and underage drinking can do.

Unfortunately, he did not take the advice he now offers to others.

Avila tried to lead an outward life of success even as he tried to keep hidden the harm alcohol was doing.

As a teenager, he had really good friends, including Craig Lewis, now the Building Department director for the city of Grand Island.

Lewis said he and Avila met each other when they were ninth-graders and remained friends through high school and beyond.

“I was always welcome in his house and he was always welcome in mine,” he said.

Lewis said they roomed together a couple of years at college.