Despite decades of sobriety, Benjamin Avila still acknowledging cost of alcoholism

Grand Island native Benjamin Avila is the “local boy who made good” after growing up and moving to the big city of Houston.
But he is also the person who exemplifies the title of an American novel, “You Can’t Go Home Again.”
Avila’s positive accomplishments are listed on a plaque that hangs in the Grand Island Senior High Hall of Honor. The final lines talk about career highlights such as working in the Houston Independent School District’s personnel department, where he created innovative programs.
But nobody’s life can be summed up in a few short lines and Avila is no exception.
Avila, now living in Lincoln, has had failing health in recent years, including two heart attacks, and more recently, Parkinson’s disease.
During the last six months he has fallen numerous times in his home, putting him on a loop between home, hospital and rehabilitation facility, only to start the cycle all over again when he would return home and suffer another debilitating fall.
Taking responsibility
Not surprisingly, Avila, who now has entered a facility where staff can give him proper care, has been taking stock of his life. His biggest stumbles have not been his physical falls, but the mental, psychological and spiritual stumbles caused by alcohol-
ism.
“I’ve destroyed some friendships,” said Avila, who added he also has ruined too many family relationships.
“I’m not asking for forgiveness,” he said. “I just want to take that blame for drinking and the destruction of these relationships. No ... no ... I take full responsibility.”
More importantly, Avila wants people to know that resources are available to help them achieve sobriety. He wants young people to see his life as a cautionary tale about the harm alcohol and underage drinking can do.
Unfortunately, he did not take the advice he now offers to others.
Avila tried to lead an outward life of success even as he tried to keep hidden the harm alcohol was doing.
As a teenager, he had really good friends, including Craig Lewis, now the Building Department director for the city of Grand Island.
Lewis said he and Avila met each other when they were ninth-graders and remained friends through high school and beyond.
“I was always welcome in his house and he was always welcome in mine,” he said.
Lewis said they roomed together a couple of years at college.
“He was one of the groomsmen in my wedding when I got married,” said Lewis, who maintains telephone contact with Avila to this day.
But Avila also had less positive relationships when he was younger.
Started drinking early
He started drinking in high school when he partied with some of his fellow students.
“I wanted to fit in,” explained Avila, who felt too many of his peers had unfair stereotypes about Latinos.
He defied those stereotypes by excelling in the Islander marching band, which eventually led him to become part of the prestigious Cornhusker Marching Band at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
But that achievement did not end his drinking.
Avila said his grandfather, whom he described as his best friend, died while he was attending UNL.
He said he cannot remember much of the summer when his grandfather died because he was drinking so much.
He took some time off from school before returning to classes and the Cornhusker Marching Band. But still, he kept drinking.
He recalled when the band followed the Cornhusker football team to the Orange Bowl.
“Because I was the one who was the tallest and biggest, I was the one sent to get the beer,” Avila said. He explained that his size meant everyone assumed he would have the easiest time passing for 21 years old.
When the band took a European tour the next year, he and his friends again engaged in clandestine underage drinking.
Nevertheless, being in band was a net positive because it swept Avila into college. Growing up, he assumed he would always stay in Grand Island to do manual labor.
As a college student, Avila met the UNL dean of the College of Education, who arranged for him to do a research project in Houston.
That gave Avila connections to people in the Houston Independent School District. Consequently, he returned to Houston to work as a teacher following graduation from UNL.
He later worked in the district’s personnel department, where he forged connections between the district and education majors at various Texas colleges who were looking for their first job.
Over time, he designed a program that brought UNL education majors to work as unpaid, half-time student teachers. The students also worked half time as paid teacher aides.
That started a hiring pipeline because most UNL education majors who did student teaching in Houston then wanted to get a teaching job in the district.
Drinking continued in adulthood
In the beginning of his own teaching career in Houston, Avila continued to drink. His drinking worsened when he was promoted to the personnel department.
However, his drinking problems stayed hidden so it never threatened his career. Eventually, even more urgent problems called Avila home. When his brother Steven died, he felt he was needed in Grand Island to look after his parents.
He began working at the Grand Island Public Schools, which had a dropout problem. In those days, most Grand Island Senior High students were white, so most dropouts were white. But percentage-wise, Hispanic students were dropping out at an even greater rate.
Avila created Hispanics for Success, whose members did community service projects to strengthen the bond between students and local residents. The projects let students feel even greater pride in themselves.
Avila created scholarship workshops to get Hispanic students to think about postsecondary education.
All the while, Avila mourned the death of his brother and worried about the health of his parents. He was isolated, even though he had many relatives and some former high school classmates living in town.
He said he had nine months where his alcoholism and inner life were at their absolute worst.
Grand Island police arrested Avila three times in four months for driving under the influence. At that point, his longtime friend Lewis intervened in his life.
“I was responsible for giving him a strong dose of reality,” Lewis said.
He said Avila wrongly believed GIPD was targeting him because he is Hispanic.
“I told him to quit going out to bars,” Lewis said.
He told Avila that following his first arrest, Grand Island police were going to stop him again if they saw him driving home from the same bar night after night.
AA helps Avila
change direction
Avila needed more than Lewis’ good advice. He needed the tools to stay sober. He began attending AA meetings.
Eventually, he entered a monthlong residential program housed in a motel in O’Neill. It was similar to AA, but more intense with numerous counseling sessions throughout the day.
Avila learned how to accept praise, and more importantly, how to accept criticism.
After graduating from that program, he worked a little longer for GIPS, but soon moved to Lincoln, where he began a career as a grant writer and as a teacher of English as a Second Language.
Avila says he has achieved sobriety for more than two decades. He has continued to attend AA. Maintaining sobriety has not always been easy.
He said there have been times when he has been tempted to take “just one drink,” especially when his health problems made him think, “Why me?”
Avila has found help through friends, both inside AA and out.
One friend, Jason, said when he first went to AA, Avila welcomed him. “He’s very good about reaching out to the new guys,” he said. “He came up and introduced himself.”
“I’ve always looked up to him. I can always talk to him about anything that is going on,” Jason said. “I’m always there if he needs to talk. We can just shoot stuff off each other.”
Avila’s life experiences have shown him that people may relapse — or come close to relapse — as they work to maintain sobriety.
“I see so many people go up and go down, just like I was,” he said. “I tell them to get back up and try it again.”
