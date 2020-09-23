Despite dry weather, near record corn crop expected in Nebraska

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With only 1.78 inches of precipitation in Grand Island during the last seven weeks, dry conditions have put corn and soybean harvest ahead of schedule with a near record corn harvest expected despite the extended dry summer weather.

Since August, Grand Island’s precipitation is nearly 3 inches less than the 30-year average. The forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, through the weekend, calls for continued dry weather with high temperatures in the 80s and upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that Nebraska corn condition rated 6% very poor, 9% poor, 21% fair, 44% good and 20% excellent. Corn dented was 97%, ahead of the 88% last year, and the 94% five-year average. Corn maturity was 65%, well ahead of the 32% last year and the 47% average. Corn harvested was 10%, ahead of the 2% last year and the 4% average.

Earlier this month, the USDA announced, based on Sept. 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2020 corn crop is forecast at 1.78 billion bushels, down slightly from last year’s production. Area harvested for grain, at 9.45 million acres, is down 4% from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 188 bushels per acre, up 6 bushels from last year.