Despite moving, lifelong friendships worth the effort

During the years, and moves, I have never had problems making friends. Several of my current friends, have been my BFFs (as the kids say) for more than 30 years, a lot of them currently live thousands of miles away.

Sure there were some friends who were lost over the years, and I don’t know whatever happened to them. Others I have reached out to on Facebook and have chatted with a few times.

Some of my closest friends here in Nebraska I either met in high school, or college, or worked with them at some point.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All my buddies have been great sounding boards to bounce ideas off of, to gather advice from, or just to hang out with. I like to feel that I am the same for them.

How did I keep all these friends through the moves, and life changes? I guess we valued each other’s friendship so much that we didn’t let time or miles separate our friendship.

Some of my friends’ kids even call me uncle, that’s how close we are.

Do I see my friends thousands of miles away? Not as often as I would like. By phone calls, and text messages though we keep the friendship lifeline beeping.