Despite moving, lifelong friendships worth the effort

Recently some of my close friends have packed up their families and moved either to another town or in one case to another state for a fresh start. Things are going good for them, which is great.
It makes me think of all the times I have moved in my life, 25 that I can remember, or know of. That’s right, 25. To make things more shocking for you, I was starting my fifth school by third grade, true story. Nope, we weren’t a military family. My dad is a Navy veteran but he served before he got married or had a family. We just moved where there was work or where it was best for us at the time.
My moving history includes moving with my parents and brother, back and forth from Nebraska to California three times. I later made that same journey four times, back and forth, as a grown man on my own.
The longest I ever lived in one home, whether a house or apartment, was four and a half years. That was until I got married. We just hit year 14 at our current location.
My wife only moved a couple times in her life, which include living in a college dorm. Our kids have only lived in one place.
I lived in San Diego County, California, for close to 17 years total. Here in Nebraska - 27. I consider myself a dual native. Born in the Cornhusker state.
During the years, and moves, I have never had problems making friends. Several of my current friends, have been my BFFs (as the kids say) for more than 30 years, a lot of them currently live thousands of miles away.
Sure there were some friends who were lost over the years, and I don’t know whatever happened to them. Others I have reached out to on Facebook and have chatted with a few times.
Some of my closest friends here in Nebraska I either met in high school, or college, or worked with them at some point.
All my buddies have been great sounding boards to bounce ideas off of, to gather advice from, or just to hang out with. I like to feel that I am the same for them.
How did I keep all these friends through the moves, and life changes? I guess we valued each other’s friendship so much that we didn’t let time or miles separate our friendship.
Some of my friends’ kids even call me uncle, that’s how close we are.
Do I see my friends thousands of miles away? Not as often as I would like. By phone calls, and text messages though we keep the friendship lifeline beeping.
Even my closest friends right here in Nebraska, I don’t see as often as I would like. I don’t live within 30 miles of any of my friends. I do have my brother, one of my best friends, 12 miles away, and my parents are about 40 miles away.
Usually, once a year, I get a group of guys together and we either take in a hockey game or a baseball game.
Other times, I just get with one buddy individually for some guy time. With a wife and two daughters at home, my family understands sometimes I need some, “Grunt and Scratch” time.
I am lucky to have such wonderful friends. I know real men don’t talk about their feelings, but I will say this, these guys are like family to me. They always are available to listen, and help when/if I need them, and I am there for them.
I don’t know how my parents did it with two kids, all our stuff, and houses, realtors, moving trucks, etc., but they did.
If you think my 25 moves is a lot, talk to my parents who, from their memories, have had practice packing you might say, 50-plus times … each! They have been married 54 years.
I will tell you that over the years I gained a hidden and unique talent for packing a U-Haul truck that I acquired from my parents - the master packers.
Josh Salmon is the chief photographer for the Grand Island Independent. Every other week he steps out from behind the lens to provide his views about the world.