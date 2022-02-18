Develop the perfect apple orchard

You know the saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”?

How great would it be if that apple came off a tree in your own backyard? This year find out how to ‘pick’ the perfect apple to add to your landscape whether its one tree or an entire apple orchard.

One of the most important steps in a home fruit orchard happens before the ground is even touched. Planning is the most important task because fruit trees are long-term investments. Two main factors that need to be taken into consideration include the growing environment and tree selection.

The growing environment is one critical factor to look at in the planning process. The soil determines how successful your future fruit tree will produce. In order to know what your soil is like, perform a soil test. The soil test will tell you the pH, fertility levels, and the amount of organic matter present in the soil. It is important to do your soil test early in your planning process so you can make any amendments that may be needed.