Developers: Interest strong in new Phillips’ Mabon Subdivision

The houses currently are selling for $279,000. Buyers have a choice of four floor plans, all of which total 1,370 to 1,380 square feet. The lots are about 80 by 140 feet.

The yards are larger than usual, and the taxes are lower than Grand Island, Reed said. “That seems to be what’s bringing people across the river.”

Bartunek lives in Phillips. Reed lives in Platteview Estates across the Hamilton County bridge.

In addition to his drywall work, Bartunek has been buying houses, rehabbing them and flipping them in Phillips.

A couple of times, Bartunek tore down the houses and built new ones. The Reeds’ realty company listed those properties for him. “And they would just sell right away,” Reed said.

During the last five years, they’ve “talked about how well things have sold over there, and it might be a good time to do something in Phillips,” he said.

The duo also has purchased two properties in downtown Phillips.

They’re building a bar, which will be called Winchester’s. It will be kitty-corner from Phillips’ old Winchester’s bar, which is now closed.