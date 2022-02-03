Developers: Interest strong in new Phillips’ Mabon Subdivision

PHILLIPS — The population of Phillips is growing, thanks to a new subdivision on the east side of town.
Jeff Reed and Darren Bartunek are building 55 houses in the 40-acre development, called Mabon Subdivision.
Reed and Bartunek, the two partners in BARRCON LLC, broke ground on the project June 11. The response has been “overwhelming,” Reed said.
Seven of the homes are occupied, and 11 more have been sold. Those properties have sold with little effort.
“We’re not even marketing them yet,” Reed said.
They have 38 houses left to sell.
The growth is good news in a town of 316 people. “Oh, the village is so excited,” said Reed, who is a real estate broker.
Reed and Bartunek envisioned it as a three-year project. “We’ll probably finish it in two,” he said.
Most of the first seven homeowners commute to Grand Island.
Phillips is nicely situated to Grand Island, he said. The South Walmart is less than nine miles away.
Reed and his wife, Sheila, own Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-ly Realty. Bartunek owns Bartunek Drywall.
The houses currently are selling for $279,000. Buyers have a choice of four floor plans, all of which total 1,370 to 1,380 square feet. The lots are about 80 by 140 feet.
The yards are larger than usual, and the taxes are lower than Grand Island, Reed said. “That seems to be what’s bringing people across the river.”
Bartunek lives in Phillips. Reed lives in Platteview Estates across the Hamilton County bridge.
In addition to his drywall work, Bartunek has been buying houses, rehabbing them and flipping them in Phillips.
A couple of times, Bartunek tore down the houses and built new ones. The Reeds’ realty company listed those properties for him. “And they would just sell right away,” Reed said.
During the last five years, they’ve “talked about how well things have sold over there, and it might be a good time to do something in Phillips,” he said.
The duo also has purchased two properties in downtown Phillips.
They’re building a bar, which will be called Winchester’s. It will be kitty-corner from Phillips’ old Winchester’s bar, which is now closed.
Reed and Bartunek would like to start marketing the new houses. But they’re having trouble getting countertops and garage door parts.
To counter the supply chain issues, they “buying a lot of stuff ahead,” including lumber and appliances, he said.
If you’re interested in Mabon Subdivision, call Sheila Reed at 308-380-2204.