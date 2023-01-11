Diabetes prevention program is a group effort in Hall County, tri-county area

As part of a new diabetes prevention program offered by Central District Health Department, participants can get direct feedback from three local coaches as well as support from other members of the class.

The program, which begins next week, takes place entirely online. People can take part at their own speed. The course, which lasts a year, is offered free of charge.

The program is administered by the Central District Health Department, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

The goal is to take those with prediabetes and give them the tools to prevent Type 2 diabetes. Organizers hope participants will lose 5 to 7% of their body weight through physical activity and healthy eating.

In addition to viewing lessons and workshops, participants also track their weight and activity.

"We offer weekly classes by trained coaches, to help them stay on track and motivated," says Laura Harlow of CDHD, who is one of the coaches.

Members of the class can communicate with each other through the platform. "They can interact with each other, and support each other," Harlow said.

CDHD says it's a "proven diabetes prevention curriculum that gets results."

If people want to take charge of their health and have a better quality of life, "This is a great program to join," Harlow siad.

According to a news release, the coaches "talk to you about your lifestyle, offer suggestions and help provide accountability to make the changes you need to stay healthy."

The focus is diabetes. "Let's face it, it's a hateful disease," Harlow said.

But the curriculum is not aimed entirely at diabetes. "It's for preventing chronic conditions in general," she said. Those problems include heart disease.

People at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes include those who are 45 and older and overweight, Harlow said.

You are also urged to take the course if you have a family history of Type 2 diabetes, are physically active less than three times a week or had gestational diabetes when pregnant.

At the weekly check-ins, coaches will "look at your progress and make suggestions on how to keep on track," says a news release.

In addition to tips on how to lose weight and be more physically active, participants will learn how to manage stress.

The course is open to people who live outside of the three-county area, Harlow said. All that's required is an internet connection.

The program is offered in both English and Spanish.