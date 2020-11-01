Different Election Day almost here

A presidential election is becoming more and more like a major sporting spectacular.
Like the Super Bowl, the pregame show and hype lasts much, much longer than the actual event.
The “fans” believe that whoever they are rooting for can do no wrong and the other team is a bunch of despicable heathens.
And you really, really hope that the “game” isn’t delayed because of the need of an important review by the officials (or Supreme Court justices). And if there is a review, wouldn’t it be great if your side named a new side judge right before the game to give your team a 6-3 advantage in officials who tend to rule in your favor?
But it is almost time for kickoff or tipoff or whatever you want to call Election Day.
And this presidential election has a different feel about it.
As contentious and divisive and the political world has become in the United States, there definitely is a win/lose outlook for most people.
If your party’s candidate doesn’t win, then the nation may not survive for another four years. Let’s not even begin to imagine what might happen if the evil other side takes over, according to some of those crazy conspiracy theories that are too easy to find on ye olde Internet.
Despite the divisiveness, this 2020 presidential election doesn’t have quite the some tone around it as our last one.
In 2016, there were two candidates who were rather easy to vote against instead of deciding which one to vote for.
This year, you know what you’re going to get.
Donald Trump has been president for almost four years. Joe Biden has been in national politics for almost half a century. And Biden doesn’t seem to make Republicans gnash their teeth at the very mention of his name like whenever someone would utter the word “Clinton.”
Maybe that explains the dearth of Trump yard signs this time around? In Grand Island, I’ve noticed a scattering of Biden signs but hardly any for the current president. That wasn’t the case four years ago.
There’s no way that Tuesday night’s results won’t show a convincing Trump advantage over Biden in Hall County. There’s hardly a smidge of blue in central Nebraska. So I don’t know how much Trump’s support has waned — if at all — during his term.
But I find it interesting and wonder exactly what it means that there aren’t more Trump signs out and about this time around.
Instead, the local legislative contest seems to be the political season dandelions around area yards.
And I, for one, will be glad when it’s over. The negative mailings that were so blatantly partisan for a non-partisan office got to be too much weeks ago.
When you get a mailing that asks why so much money is being spent by groups outside your district in support of candidate A, but then on the same day you get a postcard from the National Rifle Association in Virginia for the third day in a row in support of candidate B, it makes you wonder why everyone is spending so much money on this race.
As for the presidential race, as usual there are two candidates with very different views on things.
But one thing in common about both candidates makes me concerned about one specific area of my own future.
Joe Biden will be 78 if he is sworn in as the next president of the United States. Donald Trump is 74.
With Tony LaRussa returning to Major League Baseball to manage at the age of 77, I have to wonder … exactly how bad of shape is our nation’s Social Security program?
Nobody seems to want to retire anymore.
One way that I hope that this election doesn’t resemble a major sports championship would be avoiding the carnage that sometimes comes after a team wins a title.
That’s always confused me. Destroying property and setting fires because your team WON?
In this case, how will strong supporters of a candidate accept a loss, especially if it is close and/or disputed?
The peaceful transfer of power and accepting the results of elections are American traditions.
But I don’t know if those are guaranteed facts in the United States in 2020, which would have been totally bizarre to think 10 years ago.
Normally this is where anyone in the media talking about the election encourages you to vote and make a difference.
But, in another change, many of you already have. Congratulations and thank you.
Consider this your halftime. Get ready for the exciting conclusion on Tuesday.
Whether it is a Trump fourth-quarter comeback or a Biden rout, this one will be memorable.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
