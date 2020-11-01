Different Election Day almost here

And I, for one, will be glad when it’s over. The negative mailings that were so blatantly partisan for a non-partisan office got to be too much weeks ago.

When you get a mailing that asks why so much money is being spent by groups outside your district in support of candidate A, but then on the same day you get a postcard from the National Rifle Association in Virginia for the third day in a row in support of candidate B, it makes you wonder why everyone is spending so much money on this race.

As for the presidential race, as usual there are two candidates with very different views on things.

But one thing in common about both candidates makes me concerned about one specific area of my own future.

Joe Biden will be 78 if he is sworn in as the next president of the United States. Donald Trump is 74.

With Tony LaRussa returning to Major League Baseball to manage at the age of 77, I have to wonder … exactly how bad of shape is our nation’s Social Security program?

Nobody seems to want to retire anymore.

One way that I hope that this election doesn’t resemble a major sports championship would be avoiding the carnage that sometimes comes after a team wins a title.