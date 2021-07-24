Digital scavenger hunt sends kids throughout Hall County Fairgrounds

A scavenger hunt experience for 21st century kids launched Friday at the Hall County Fair.
The Fair Goosechase scavenger hunt uses a phone app that teams log into and it sends them on any one of 25 missions across the fairgrounds.
The 4-H youth entrepreneurship team pioneered the open event, explained D’Ette Scholtz, Hall County Extension 4-H youth development educator.
“It’s to help kids think about starting their own business in their communities,” Scholtz said. “We want kids to just start thinking about starting their own business, which will help communities grow.”
It is an activity that has never been done before at the Hall County Fair, Scholtz said.
But a similar Grand Island scavenger hunt experience was done with 4-H youths last fall.
Megan Knuth, a Hall County Extension 4-H youth development assistant, said the activity also helps kids to develop their creative thinking skills.
“They get to learn different things about the area, about becoming entrepreneurs, they get to take pictures and explore the fairgrounds,” Knuth said. “It’s a whole fun activity.”
The digital scavenger hunt helps youths become aware of what already exists in their own community, Scholtz said.
One item on the scavenger hunt had kids find an example of marketing and take a photo or a video of it with their mobile device.
Another item had youths looking for a poster about the fair’s sponsors.
“A lot of kids don’t realize they could start a business,” Scholtz said. “It’s thinking about businesses they could start, and some of the things you need to know to start a business.”
Natalia Schultz, with her team, completed the scavenger hunt in about 100 minutes.
It was not easily done, though.
“We had to go to the horse stalls, take a picture with a clover, take pictures of pigs, and run and stuff,” she said.
The experience, though, was a fun one, Schultz said.
“I liked just hanging out with my friends,” she said, “and doing it with teamwork.”
Schultz’s team finished first, but did not come in first.
Wyatt Enevoldsen and his team finished with the most points.
“It was very fun. I would like to do this again every year,” he said.
“I got to hang out with my friend Tyler and we got to go all the way around the county fair and I got to see new things.”
For Enevoldsen, the game was just as challenging.
“We had to run all the way to the horses and take a picture and run all the way to the other side of the fairgrounds to collect advertising things,” he said.
It was educational, Enevoldsen said.
“We learned a lot of things from this experience,” he said, “like doing business and meeting new people.”
Scholtz hopes the youths benefit from the activity.
“We’re excited about it,” she said. “The more kids we can get excited about starting their own business, the better it is.”