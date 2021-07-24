Digital scavenger hunt sends kids throughout Hall County Fairgrounds

One item on the scavenger hunt had kids find an example of marketing and take a photo or a video of it with their mobile device.

Another item had youths looking for a poster about the fair’s sponsors.

“A lot of kids don’t realize they could start a business,” Scholtz said. “It’s thinking about businesses they could start, and some of the things you need to know to start a business.”

Natalia Schultz, with her team, completed the scavenger hunt in about 100 minutes.

It was not easily done, though.

“We had to go to the horse stalls, take a picture with a clover, take pictures of pigs, and run and stuff,” she said.

The experience, though, was a fun one, Schultz said.

“I liked just hanging out with my friends,” she said, “and doing it with teamwork.”

Schultz’s team finished first, but did not come in first.

Wyatt Enevoldsen and his team finished with the most points.

“It was very fun. I would like to do this again every year,” he said.