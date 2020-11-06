Dine United to raise funds to fight hunger, homelessness

As the basic act of providing food and shelter becomes more difficult for local families, the cry for action echoes louder than ever before.
The Heartland United Way is teaming up with Crisis Center, Hope Harbor, Salvation Army and local food pantries for Dine United on Nov. 17 to raise awareness and funds to help fight hunger and homelessness in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
Local restaurants participating in Dine United will donate a portion of their sales that day to fight hunger and homelessness.
Participating restaurants include:
— Afternooners Inc.
— Arby’s — Grand Island
— Balz Sports Bar
— Bandits Bar
— Burger King — Grand Island
— Carlos O’Kelly’s
— Coney Island Inc.
— Dairy Queen — Capital Avenue and Locust Street locations
— Farmer’s Daughter Café
— Hy-Vee Market Grill
— Jim’s Gyros
— Juice Stop
— Lee’s Family Restaurant
— McKinney’s Irish Pub
— Pizza Hut — South
— Sonic Drive-In — Grand Island
— Texas Roadhouse
— The Finish Line Restaurant
— The Medina Street Vault — Cairo
— Tommy’s
— Whitey’s
“Dine United is a day for you to dine out to show your local love. At restaurants who are joining in this act of local love, a portion of your meal proceeds will be reinvested in food and shelter for people in need,” said Karen Rathke, Heartland United Way president. “Check out the list of participating restaurants to enjoy a meal, support the restaurant and know you are sharing warm meals and safe shelter with others.”
For an updated list of participating Dine United restaurants and to learn more, visit HeartlandUnitedWay.org or find Dine United 2020 event on Facebook.
