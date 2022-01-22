Dinner, auction set for March to raise funds for Nebraska Christian Schools

CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian Schools will have its 20th annual dinner and benefit auction March 25-26 at the school’s gymnasium in Central City.

Proceeds from the auction over the past 19 years have helped the school supplement teachers’ salaries and provided scholarships for students who may not otherwise have been able to attend the school.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The weekend will begin with “Preview Night,” which runs 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 25. Attendees will view all of the available items, place bids on silent auction items and even “guarantee a purchase” before Saturday’s dinner and auction event. No reservations or entry fees are required for the night.

The reservation-only event Saturday, March 26, begins at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and final auction bidding. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the live and scholarship auctions. Entertainment will be provided by Nebraska Christian students and alumni.

Tickets to the March 26 dinner and live auction are $50 each. A table of eight may be purchased for $400. A corporate table for eight, complete with special corporate recognition, may be purchased at three different levels. The levels are gold ($5,000 and up), silver ($2,500 to $4,999) and bronze ($1,000 to $2,400).

To make reservations, call Kristy or Brandi at 308-946-3836. Courtesy valet parking will be available.