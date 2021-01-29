Dinsdale Family Learning Commons opens at UNL

The completion of the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons connects the new west entrance to the Legacy Plaza, an East Campus green space project launched under the direction of Chancellor Ronnie Green while he served as vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“By embracing our vision of a new student learning commons on East Campus, Ruth and Bill Scott and the Dinsdale family, along with a host of other donors, have generously helped us create a world-class 21st-century learning space,” Green said in a statement. “This will be a busy, active anchor facility that will support generations of our students across UNL as they pursue success in their education at Nebraska’s flagship university. Its opening is a great day for our university.”

The building offers students a choice between active and quiet places in which to study, with a selection of pods, individual study spaces and six group study spaces, four named for donors: Mark and Debra Classen, B. Keith and Norma Heuermann, Thomas and Linda Hoegemeyer, and Frank Sibert and his late wife Shirley Sibert.