Those who support the Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation’s annual Knight fundraiser Nov. 20 will be able to purchase a raffle ticket for a vehicle of their choice, thanks to a donation from Kim and Tom Dinsdale.
At a small gathering at Tom Dinsdale Automotive, 1708 S. Webb Road, the Dinsdales donated $40,000 to the annual Knight fundraiser to be used toward the purchase of a new vehicle of the winner’s choice at a Dinsdale dealership in Grand Island or Hastings.
“Instead of offering a specific vehicle, what we are trying to do is entice people to buy the (raffle) tickets so they can pick out what they want,” Tom Dinsdale said.
“We are putting $40,000 toward that purchase. They can come in here (dealership) and pick out any vehicle they want.”
Raffle tickets will be sold for $100 each and will be available through Nov. 20 at the GICC Development Foundation office, Tom Dinsdale Automotive or from any foundation board member. The winner will be announced during the event.
If people do not feel comfortable going out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jolene Wojcik, executive director of the GICC Development Foundation, said they can mail a check to the GICC Development Foundation, 1200 Ruby Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803.
The funds generated from the annual fundraiser support the operations of GICC.
Dinsdale said he has given to the Knight and GICC “in a number of ways” during the years and this year is no exception.
“GICC does a great job of educating kids and I think that is important,” he said. “Plus, I have a lot of friends over there.”
Wojcik said the organization is “extremely grateful” for Kim and Tom Dinsdale’s support and their recent donation is proof of their continued generosity.
In a foundation news release, Randy Gleason, president of the GICC Development Foundation board, agreed.
“The generosity of Kim and Tom Dinsdale here in Grand Island helps support our students and the ongoing success of our school here at Central Catholic,” Gleason said.
Jean Hamik, one of the co-chairs of this year’s Knight event, said the foundation gets a lot of donations but the Dinsdales “set the bar.”
“Tom is so generous to the school,” Hamik said. “Every year, he is just so willing to donate to the school. He always attends, and is a great supporter of the Knight event. ... not only in items he and Kim purchase, but also in donating other items for the auction. He is awesome in that respect.”
Wojcik said the GICC Development Foundation still plans to host the annual Knight event. She said it has “Plans A, B and C” and will work with the Central District Health Department to ensure it can be hosted safely.
