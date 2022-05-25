Diocese announces Pro-Life Contest winners

Jared Mack, Kenley Bogner, Catalina Chavez-Gonzalez, Madeline Logue and Gracie Woods, all of Grand Island, were among the first-place winners in the Grand Island Catholic Diocese’s 2022 Pro-Life Contest.

Mack was the first-place winner among sixth-graders in the Culture of Life Art Contest.

The other students mentioned above took first place in their grades in the Pro-Life Essay Contest.

Bogner was the seventh-grader winner, Chavez-Gonzalez the eighth-grade winner, Logue the 10th-grade winner and Woods the 11th-grade winner.

Mack, Bogner, Chavez-Gonzalez, Logue and Woods attend Central Catholic. Braelyn Gifford of North Platte St. Patrick’s was the ninth-grade winner.

Fifty students from across the diocese participated in the essay contest. First-place winners in each grade level will advance to the state competition.

The annual contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Catholic Conference.

Participants in this year’s essay were to prepare a “Dear Emma” letter. According to the rules, “Emma is one of your closest friends and has just confided in you that she is facing an unplanned pregnancy. She is scared and doesn’t know what to do or to whom to turn. The students were to compose a letter to your friend including everything you would want to tell her.” Each essay was titled “Dear Emma.”

The other first-place winners in the art contest were kindergartner Grace Leiphart of Ogallala St. Luke’s, first-grader Avery Mosel of McDaid Elementary in North Platte, second-grader Arya Reformado of McDaid Elementary in North Platte, third-grader Taffy Wang of McDaid Elementary in North Platte, fourth-grader Jessa Curtis of Ogallala St. Luke’s and fifth-grader Samantha Bell of Ogallala St. Luke’s

Here are the other winners in the art contest:

Second place: Kindergarten tie between Allie Brown and Claire Wiesen, both of McDaid Elementary in North Platte; first-grader Lillian Ericksen of St. Mary’s in Mullen; second-grader Grace Wiesen of McDaid Elementary in North Platte; third-grader Ruby Bernt of Spring Creek Homeschool in St. Paul; fourth-grader Anyelin Nunez of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island; fifth-grader Ryker Atkins of McDaid Elementary in North Platte, and sixth-grader Abby Rempe of Grand Island Central Catholic.

Third place: Kindergartner Gracie Matal of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island; first-grader Rowan Friesell of Kearney Prince of Peace; second-grader Valeria Perez-Veliz of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island; third-grader James Krondak of McDaid Elementary in North Platte; fourth-grader Addie Bernt of Spring Creek Homeschool in St. Paul; fifth-grader Elizabeth Seafeldt of McDaid Elementary in North Platte, and sixth-grader Sara Stevens of St. Luke’s in Ogallala.

Here are the other winners in the essay contest:

Second place: Seventh-grader Mason Vasquez of Grand Island Central Catholic; eighth-grader Connor Haney of St. Leo’s in Grand Island; ninth-grader Gabe Rief of Central Catholic; 10th-grader Allison Haney of Central Catholic, and 11th-grader Kajetan Hubl of Central Catholic.

Third place: Seventh-grader Emily Coleman of St. Agnes Academy in Alliance; eighth-grader Makenzie Clausen of St. Leo’s in Grand Island; ninth-grader Jameson Rein of Central Catholic; 10th-graders (tie) Trista Tool of Kearney Prince of Peace and Alayna Niesen of North Platte St. Patrick’s, and 11th-grader Mae Siegelof North Platte Catholic Schools.

The winning essays may be viewed at www.gidiocese.org/pro-life.