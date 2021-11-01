Disability Fair strengthens participants’ abilities to gain employment

Can you navigate a wheelchair to get two large bags of linens into a tall bin within 45 seconds?
How well can you read lips? Four out of five sentences? Three?
Do you know about the latest technology for accommodating those with different abilities?
Visitors to Project SEARCH’s Disability Fair could find out for themselves through displays and activities. Noe Juarez, whose display was about gross motor skills, said he did much of the work.
“I researched on the computer and came up with it. I typed up everything and printed it, and I came up with the activity.”
Noe’s station had the timed wheelchair activity, set up in one of the hallways of CHI St. Francis.
Six Project SEARCH students – Juarez, Brandon Fieldgrove, Guadalupe Hernandez, Lindsay Woitaszewski, Haleigh Jo Weeks and George Harring – all had educational stations set up at CHI St. Francis. Some students taught fairgoers about their own disability, while others selected something different.
Michella Honas, inclusion facilitator for Grand Island Public Schools, said students have a lot of freedom in doing their projects.
“I had each of the (Project SEARCH) interns pick some sort of disability that they’re familiar with, maybe their own. There are some interns that are not comfortable presenting around disability, which is totally fine. They picked something else,” Honas said. “They had to make up a fact board on about the disability and they had to research what activity they’re going to do. They had to think outside the box.”
Project SEARCH is a one-year, school-to-work program helping youths with different abilities gain employment skills and, ideally, a job that fulfills them.
Through Project SEARCH, a combination of classroom instruction, career exploration and workplace immersion get participants on the path to success.
“One of the goals of this project is to get better at public speaking. I knew I needed to create some sort of opportunity for them to do more public speaking. We also worked on appropriate greetings and appropriate closures to when you see people come in. Essentially, this helps prep them for their job interviews.”
Harring had a booth sharing information about apps that help those with disabilities, including a talk-to-text app for people who are hearing impaired, and an app that magnifies things for those who have trouble seeing.
Fieldgrove’s station was about fine motor skills. He had activities to help his booth visitors understand what it is like to lack find motor skills. He shared facts about fine motor skills challenges and showed people how to use a special tool to button a shirt, as well as another that helps pull on shoes and socks. Jeff Haak, a sterilization supervisor at CHI St. Francis, gave Fieldgrove’s activities a try. It was Haak’s first visit to the fair, which is in its fourth year.
“This is really neat,” Haak said. “They’re really teaching me.”
Project SEARCH five-day-a-week, one-year program is for students with disabilities, which starts once the student has completed academic requirements. In addition to classroom work, the participants go on a rotation of different types of work immersion to find out where they will thrive.
The Disability Fair fits in with that approach, Honas said.
“We try to tap in to their ability or their strength to show other people about themselves.”
