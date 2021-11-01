Disability Fair strengthens participants’ abilities to gain employment

Can you navigate a wheelchair to get two large bags of linens into a tall bin within 45 seconds?

How well can you read lips? Four out of five sentences? Three?

Do you know about the latest technology for accommodating those with different abilities?

Visitors to Project SEARCH’s Disability Fair could find out for themselves through displays and activities. Noe Juarez, whose display was about gross motor skills, said he did much of the work.

“I researched on the computer and came up with it. I typed up everything and printed it, and I came up with the activity.”

Noe’s station had the timed wheelchair activity, set up in one of the hallways of CHI St. Francis.

Six Project SEARCH students – Juarez, Brandon Fieldgrove, Guadalupe Hernandez, Lindsay Woitaszewski, Haleigh Jo Weeks and George Harring – all had educational stations set up at CHI St. Francis. Some students taught fairgoers about their own disability, while others selected something different.

Michella Honas, inclusion facilitator for Grand Island Public Schools, said students have a lot of freedom in doing their projects.