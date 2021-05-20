Disabled American Veterans transportation is shorthanded; more drivers needed

Vets regularly tell them how much they appreciate the transportation, said Berney, who was in the Army from 1958 to 1964. Sometimes, the veterans just appreciate the company.

Berney, 81, and Hendrickson, 78, drive five days a week.

But a great part of the program is its flexibility, Lee said. Even if volunteers can work one day a week or one day a month, the DAV would love to have them.

If people need to be out of town for three months, no problem. Volunteers can easily miss a day to golf or attend a loved one’s birthday party.

More drivers “would be greatly appreciated,” said Lee, who was in the Navy from 1971 to 1992.

Drivers don’t need to be veterans. They do need a valid driver’s license and have to pass a simple medical test.

Volunteers aren’t paid, but they do get a free lunch each day they drive. The VA also provides them with free shots to keep them healthy.

In addition to being a driver, Hendrickson is one of four DAV hospital services coordinators in the state. A busy man, he arranges transportation for veterans in Hastings, North Platte, Kearney, Holdrege and many other communities.