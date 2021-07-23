Discounted tickets available for Nebraska State Fair

The Nebraska State Fair is again offering the Hometown Pass, which provides five entrance tickets to the fair for $10.

Sponsored by Home Federal Bank, the pass is valid Monday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 2.

The five entrance tickets may be broken up between days or used in a single outing among five people. Hometown Passes will be sold through Aug. 26.

The fair opens Friday, Aug. 27, and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

“Available at any Home Federal Bank location or StateFair.org, the Hometown Pass saves nearly 70% on gate admission — that is $2 per day,” Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said in a statement. “And that’s not the only deal to be had. If purchased before Aug. 1, carnival tickets are only $20. We’re excited to offer guests, and particularly local families, this excellent savings to take in all of this year’s events. I encourage people to take advantage of these deals before the State Fair begins.”

Tickets for all concerts, gate admission and the carnival are now on sale online at StateFair.org or at the box office, located in the Nebraska Building at 501 E. Fonner Park Road, Monday through Friday during normal business hours.