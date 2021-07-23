Discounted tickets available for Nebraska State Fair

The Nebraska State Fair is again offering the Hometown Pass, which provides five entrance tickets to the fair for $10.
Sponsored by Home Federal Bank, the pass is valid Monday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 2.
The five entrance tickets may be broken up between days or used in a single outing among five people. Hometown Passes will be sold through Aug. 26.
The fair opens Friday, Aug. 27, and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
“Available at any Home Federal Bank location or StateFair.org, the Hometown Pass saves nearly 70% on gate admission — that is $2 per day,” Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said in a statement. “And that’s not the only deal to be had. If purchased before Aug. 1, carnival tickets are only $20. We’re excited to offer guests, and particularly local families, this excellent savings to take in all of this year’s events. I encourage people to take advantage of these deals before the State Fair begins.”
Tickets for all concerts, gate admission and the carnival are now on sale online at StateFair.org or at the box office, located in the Nebraska Building at 501 E. Fonner Park Road, Monday through Friday during normal business hours.
For adults, an advance gate admission ticket is priced at $10 up until Aug. 26. Beginning the next day, that price will rise to $12.
From Monday through Thursday, gate admission will be $6. There will be no advance sales.
For children 6 to 12, gate admission is $3. Kids 5 and younger get in free.
The Five Points Bank Golden Club Senior Pass offers a discounted price of $5. That’s available to those 60 and older.
The Five Points Bank Fun Zone Wristband is on sale for those interested in the carnival. Available in advance, the wristbands are $20. They include admission to the Wade Shows Carnival and unlimited rides all day for one day only. During the 11-day fair, tickets will be $30 Monday through Thursday and $35 Friday through Sunday. Single tickets will be available on-site. Carnival wristband tickets do not include outside gate admission.
Beginning Aug. 1, Pump & Pantry locations will sell discounted tickets and wristbands, with no handling fees, for the 2021 fair.