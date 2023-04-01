If a guy pays any kind of attention, he can't help but learn a few things.

Here are a few of my recent discoveries about central Nebraska:

• There is no Stick Creek. It's just a nickname for Wood River.

• At the Grand Island Fire Department, the Battalion Chief is called a Bat Chief.

• Lina's Mexican Restaurant has the best breakfast burritos around.

• Aurora High School produces great tight ends.

• Alissa Harrington reads to a lot of kids.

• Habitat for Humanity relies on a guy named Drywall Bob.

• State Fair board member Dawn Caldwell likes to acquire really good dirt.

• Hall County Jail has two padded cells.

• Virgil Harden never goes away forever.

• Central City has a very large storm shelter.

• If you want high-quality mulch, go to O’Neill Wood Resources.

• Father Jorge Canela at St. Mary's makes the best guacamole in the whole world.

• There’s no better bunch of people than the Noon Rotary Club.

• At Fonner Park, a sign says “Welcome please wipe your hooves.”

• Grand Island has an old jail and an old old jail.

• When a store goes out of business, Grand Islanders rush to the closeout sale.

• Whitefoot Catering serves very good food.

• Dave Davis' comfort dog has big brown eyes.

• Through the Bruce Furniture ads, you get to know the whole family.

• Farmer’s Daughter has Liver and Onions Day.

• There's a rumor that Fonner Park has a bookie.

• In parking lots, teenagers sometimes shoot each other with Orbeez splat guns.

• At the Chicken Coop, you can buy gizzards, kielbasa and kraut.

• To serve on the Hall County weed board, you have to take an oath of office.

• When it comes to aristocratic collectors, it's hard to beat the Royal Coachmen of St. Paul.

• In Grand Island, fake currency is movie prop money.

• Orville City was the original seat of Hamilton County.

• Sometimes, you hear interesting things on the police scanner.

One day I heard a police officer say, “Apparently the guy who’s been running his mouth all day got beat up, and now he wants to be a victim.”

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.