Discovery Hall at University of Nebraska at Kearney is ‘future of higher education’

UNK Student Body President Max Beal, who watched the building take shape during the past two-plus years, called Monday’s grand-opening celebration an exciting day for Lopers.

“I don’t believe a campus is defined by brick and mortar alone, but make no mistake, projects like this really do impact students,” Beal said. “Discovery Hall will be an asset in recruiting talent to our campus, just as it will be an asset in enhancing the way we go about learning.”

Describing the building as “nothing less than top-notch,” Beal said Discovery Hall is an investment in education that will pay dividends for decades to come.

“There’s no doubt this building will be an asset to the state of Nebraska that enables UNK to better train our student body — the future of Nebraska’s workforce who will stay here and continue to create value in our state,” he said.

Discovery Hall was constructed as part of a $30 million project replacing Otto C. Olsen, a 65-year-old industrial arts building that was on the state’s capital construction replacement list for more than two decades. The new STEM building was paid for by renewal bonds and through a state bill that directed deferred maintenance funding to NU facility replacement projects.