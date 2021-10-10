Disharmony for Grand Island's Harvest of Harmony on TV

A license for synchronization ensures payment to copyright owners when their music is used.

Barresi said, “That is an area now that people are looking into big-time.”

Looking into the issue, NTV found that licensing the music would cost tens of thousands of dollars. It’s difficult to determine when bands will be marching in front of NTV cameras on the broadcast, he said.

The copyright holders know the music is being used for commercial purposes.

“They know that we sell advertising in the Harvest of Harmony parade, and they want a cut,” Barresi said. “So as a result they’re now enforcing what they call synchronization rights.”

In the past, NTV didn’t worry about music synchronization rights because “they weren’t brought to our attention through our legal firms,” Barresi said.

He said “it breaks our heart” that NTV was unable to televise this year’s Harvest of Harmony.

“We took great pride in doing that parade,” he said.

“There was nobody any more disappointed in this than we were,” he said, adding that the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce shares in that disappointment.