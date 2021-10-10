Disharmony for Grand Island's Harvest of Harmony on TV

Something called synchronization rights kept this year’s Harvest of Harmony Parade from being televised.
NTV reluctantly bowed out of televising the Oct. 2 parade because of costs associated with obtaining those rights.
The television station has music license agreements through organizations like ASCAP, BMI and SESAC, said Vince Barresi, general manager of NTV. Those agreements give NTV the ability to use music in commercials or station promotions.
But there is now increased financial pressure from copyright holders placed on organizations that don’t have synchronization rights, Barresi said.
“The use of music in film, TV, video and webcast production involves synchronization rights,” according to a website called entertainmentlaw.uslegal.com. “Synchronization rights refer to the right to use a piece of music as soundtrack with visual images. It is the right to use music in timed relations with other visual elements in a film, video, television show, commercial or other audio visual production.”
A synchronization license is needed for a song to be reproduced onto a television program, film, video, commercial, radio or even a phone message. “Synchronization licenses are obtained from the composer, publisher or the music library,” based on information at entertaintmentlaw.uslegal.com.“Songwriters and publishers do receive synchronization royalties for use of their song as background music for a movie, TV show or commercial.”
A license for synchronization ensures payment to copyright owners when their music is used.
Barresi said, “That is an area now that people are looking into big-time.”
Looking into the issue, NTV found that licensing the music would cost tens of thousands of dollars. It’s difficult to determine when bands will be marching in front of NTV cameras on the broadcast, he said.
The copyright holders know the music is being used for commercial purposes.
“They know that we sell advertising in the Harvest of Harmony parade, and they want a cut,” Barresi said. “So as a result they’re now enforcing what they call synchronization rights.”
In the past, NTV didn’t worry about music synchronization rights because “they weren’t brought to our attention through our legal firms,” Barresi said.
He said “it breaks our heart” that NTV was unable to televise this year’s Harvest of Harmony.
“We took great pride in doing that parade,” he said.
“There was nobody any more disappointed in this than we were,” he said, adding that the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce shares in that disappointment.
The Harvest of Harmony is coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce with the help of the Harvest of Harmony Committee.
NTV holds the chamber in high regard. You “couldn’t work with a finer group of people,” Barresi said.
Cindy Johnson of the Chamber said “it broke our heart to not have it televised.”
Because COVID-19 is still a consideration, “we would have loved to be able to bring that parade into people’s homes, as we have in the past,” Johnson said.
NTV had to make a tough decision, she said.
A Chamber of Commerce news release before this year’s Harvest of Harmony noted that the parade has been broadcast live for many years by local television stations.
“This has been a unique and added bonus for participating bands, floats and dignitaries,” according to the release.
NTV informed parade organizers early this summer that it would be not be able to broadcast the parade “due to copyright and synchronization laws that have been brought to the forefront in recent months,” the release said. “The Harvest of Harmony committee will continue to explore other options that allow individuals from across the state, country and world to view the parade ‘live.’”
Johnson said the chamber has time this fall and early spring “to look into this more and to see if there is any option whatsoever.”
Initial research leads “us to believe that this is going to be the same answer, no matter who we talk to,” she said, referring to television stations that “have got audience” and are oftentimes driven by corporate policy.
Some individuals record parts of the parade with their cellphones, she noted.
Johnson doesn’t know if there is a way to work through the television coverage problems. She hopes to see a solution from both a legal and common sense perspective.
“That doesn’t always happen, but we will keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best,” Johnson said.
Barresi said NTV will face the same issues in the broadcast of holiday music this Christmas, performed by area choruses and churches. It’s unlikely those groups will obtain synchronization rights.
Music royalties are derived from copyrights, which are a type of intellectual property, according to a website called royaltyexhange.com.
In the U.S., the three main performing rights organizations are ASCAP, BMI and SESAC.
ASCAP stands for the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. BMI is short for Broadcast Music Inc. SESAC was originally the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers.
These performing rights organizations “license, collect and distribute public performance royalties for songwriters and publishers,” says royaltyexchange.com.
That includes when music is broadcast on the radio, used on TV or movies, performed or streamed live (such as in bars, restaurants and performance venues) or streamed over digital services such as Spotify and Pandora.