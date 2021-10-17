'Disneyland of Liquor Stores:' Wine, Beer and Spirits a fun experience, manager says

The store, which opened Aug. 26, tries hard to welcome each customer.

“Wine, Beer and Spirits is a place where the moment you walk in, you’re wowed with the selection and how big of a store it is,” Ginger said. “You come in and you’re greeted by one of our bartenders or one of our greeters, to create a friendly atmosphere, ask if you need anything. We’ve got a very knowledgeable staff. So feel free to ask questions whenever you need (to). We’ll be able to answer it for you.”

It's the policy of Wine, Beer and Spirits is to approach all customers and ask if they need anything.

“If we’re not doing that, we’re not doing our job,” Williams said.

Williams used to work in the liquor department at Hy-Vee and at Tommy Gunz. She says Wine, Beer and Spirits has the best selection in town “hands-down.”

“We have more access to more distributors,” said Williams, who’s proud of the craft beer selection.

The store sells imported and California wine, as well as locally grown products..

Wine, Beer and Spirits has 15 employees, who wear T-shirts that say “I work here.”