Display goes up at Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island

Dave Davis believes that veterans deserve a lot of respect, and so does the Grand Island cemetery that holds their remains.
Davis and his wife, Kelly, have created a temporary display that helps remind people of the great contributions of veterans. With the help of VFW Post 1347 and its auxiliary, the military tributes were erected late Tuesday afternoon at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery on Capital Avenue.
The biggest feature is a wooden cross that is decked out in stars and stripes. The cross, built by the Davises, stands 8 feet high, 6 of which can be seen above ground.
On each side of the cross is a wooden cutout of a soldier, praying on his knees. Those figures were carved out of plywood.
Nearby are 30 small white crosses, also built by the Davises.
The display will remain in the cemetery’s northwest corner until Wednesday.
“The display is very important because it represents the fallen heroes, and the respect they deserve,” Davis said.
Lights were installed to illuminate the wooden creations. VFW members helping out were Ben Winget and Larry Kelly.
Davis would have put up the items even if a fundraising effort wasn’t underway right now. But he is firmly behind the effort to transform the Grand Island cemetery into a Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery. For that to come about, local organizers need to raise $750,000 by Aug. 1.
Davis long has been aware of the need for cemetery improvements and proper maintenance.
Members of the public need to be caretakers of the headstones and markers, he said.
“They should never become in a state of decay,” Davis said.
People always should remember that veterans stood up for us.
“And now we have to stand up for them,” he said.
Dave and Kelly Davis comprise a “do-it-yourself organization” working on behalf of veterans.
“We jump in whenever it’s necessary,” he said.
The expansion and improvement of the cemetery are important, Davis said.
Small donations add up, he said. “So every penny counts right now.”
Our departed veterans shouldn’t be recalled just on special occasions, Davis said. They should be remembered 365 days a year.