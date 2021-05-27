Display goes up at Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island

Dave Davis believes that veterans deserve a lot of respect, and so does the Grand Island cemetery that holds their remains.

Davis and his wife, Kelly, have created a temporary display that helps remind people of the great contributions of veterans. With the help of VFW Post 1347 and its auxiliary, the military tributes were erected late Tuesday afternoon at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery on Capital Avenue.

The biggest feature is a wooden cross that is decked out in stars and stripes. The cross, built by the Davises, stands 8 feet high, 6 of which can be seen above ground.

On each side of the cross is a wooden cutout of a soldier, praying on his knees. Those figures were carved out of plywood.

Nearby are 30 small white crosses, also built by the Davises.

The display will remain in the cemetery’s northwest corner until Wednesday.

“The display is very important because it represents the fallen heroes, and the respect they deserve,” Davis said.

Lights were installed to illuminate the wooden creations. VFW members helping out were Ben Winget and Larry Kelly.