Dispute over distancing gets physical at Dollar General in Grand Island

One man struck another in a dispute over social distancing Saturday afternoon at the Dollar General store in Grand Island.

One of the men was wearing a mask. The other one was not.

Kirt Bauers, 51, told police that he and his girlfriend were standing in the checkout line when the man in front of him, Matthew Chambers, told him to back up. Bauers thought he was standing far enough back. During the disagreement, Chambers pushed him and then punched him, according to the police report.

Chambers, who was wearing a mask, told police that Bauers was standing too close to him and was not wearing a mask.

Chambers, 47, was cited for third-degree assault. Both men live in Grand Island.

The dispute occurred at about 2 p.m. Saturday.