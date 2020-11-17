 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dispute over distancing gets physical at Dollar General in Grand Island
0 comments

Dispute over distancing gets physical at Dollar General in Grand Island

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One man struck another in a dispute over social distancing Saturday afternoon at the Dollar General store in Grand Island.

One of the men was wearing a mask. The other one was not.

Kirt Bauers, 51, told police that he and his girlfriend were standing in the checkout line when the man in front of him, Matthew Chambers, told him to back up. Bauers thought he was standing far enough back. During the disagreement, Chambers pushed him and then punched him, according to the police report.

Chambers, who was wearing a mask, told police that Bauers was standing too close to him and was not wearing a mask.

Chambers, 47, was cited for third-degree assault. Both men live in Grand Island.

The dispute occurred at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Casino gambling coming to Fonner Park
Grand Island Local News

Casino gambling coming to Fonner Park

The passage of three ballot initiatives Nov. 3 “is going to be a tremendous lifeline for the Nebraska thoroughbred industry. So that’s good for Fonner Park. That’s good for horsemen. And that’s good for Nebraska agriculture, for the farmers and horse breeders,” said Chris Kotulak.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts