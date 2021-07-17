District Court Judge Mark Young to retire Sept. 1

Mark J. Young, judge of the District Court, 9th Judicial District, which serves Grand Island and Kearney, is retiring Sept. 1.

In his letter to the governor and the chief justice, Young wrote, “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Ninth Judicial District as a judge and I wish to thank the public for all their support during my years of public service. Throughout my career, I have been blessed with the hard work of dedicated staff, court clerks and attorneys and I thank them as well.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Young serves as judge of the Central Nebraska Adult Drug Court and, for several years, participated on the Nebraska Supreme Court Committee on Problem-Solving Courts. He lent his time and talents on numerous judicial committees for both the Supreme Court and Nebraska District Judges Association.

Young has served the citizens of Hall and Buffalo counties (9th Judicial District) since 2015, having been retained in his position by area voters, most recently in 2018.

He previously was Hall County attorney, serving in that position from 2004 to 2015.

The first step in replacing Young will be for the Judicial Resources Commission to call a meeting to determine whether, based on judicial workload statistics, his retirement creates a judicial vacancy on the district court for the 9th Judicial District.