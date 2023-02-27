A search and recovery dive team has arrived in central Nebraska to look for the Aurora couple who have been missing since Jan. 11.

Three men began looking for Bob and Loveda Proctor on Saturday, starting with a lake in Hastings.

They are members of an organization called Adventures With Purpose. The group is dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones. Its slogan is "Let's Bring them Home."

Members of the group live in various places. The Proctors' granddaughter, Laci Fleming, said the men helping the family are from Oregon.

The scuba divers, who have a boat, are using sonar, a camera and a drone to search for the couple. Some of the bodies of water they're investigating are at least partially covered with ice.

They're looking at places where somebody "could accidentally drive into the water," Fleming said.

Adventures With Purpose provides its services to families free of charge. According to its website, the group has solved 26 missing person cold cases since 2019. It receives its support from people watching its YouTube documentaries, making purchases and donations.

Laci Fleming encourages people to go to www.adventureswithpurpose.com and make a donation "so that they can continue to help other people like us."

The Proctors' son, Victor, wishes that license plate readers were legal on the highways of Nebraska. Those readers are used in some municipalities in the state.

If they were allowed on highways and interstates, the readers might have helped determine which direction the Proctors' vehicle was moving "right away," he said.

Video footage early in the morning of Jan. 12 shows the couple at the Pump & Pantry on the east side of Hastings. Other video is believed to show the vehicle at a roundabout near Adams Central School at about the same time.

On Feb. 14, Fleming wrote on Facebook that her grandparents "don’t deserve this. Life is so unfair sometimes. The heartache and emotions are unbelievably raw. We are strong but this is so tough. We think about them nonstop all day every day."

"We will never give up, we will bring them home. We will continue to push through this pain until we have answers. We will do everything in our power. We will stay focused on what’s most important to all of us, finding them and bringing them home. We have no other choice," she wrote.