Diversity at GIPS: Two Grand Island Public teachers reflect on being educators of color

“One of the little girls looked at me, and she told me, ‘Miss Acevedo, why are we even doing this?’ And I said, ‘Well, we’re learning stuff, because we want you to get smarter and get a job. She told me, I don’t need to do this. I don’t have papers. I would rather just work.’ And wow ... I looked at her and I said, ‘I went to Walnut Middle School. I was a student here, just like you who had no papers. She looked at me and she’s like, ‘You’re a teacher.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I am. You can do whatever you set your mind to. You have to work hard, but you can do it.’”