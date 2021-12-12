Diversity at GIPS: Two Grand Island Public teachers reflect on being educators of color

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second story in a series about diversity in Grand Island Public Schools. Independent Staff Writer Jessica Votipka talks with two teachers who are helping today’s students learn how to reach their educational goals.
“(It was) elementary or middle school, I said, ‘I’m not going anywhere. I can’t do anything.’” Christy Acevedo wondered. What was the point?
Being an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, she had few options for what to do after high school. Grand Island Public Schools, being significantly more diverse than many school districts in Nebraska, there were – and are – likely more students like Acevedo.
There are likely far fewer teachers like Acevedo at GIPS. Acevedo, with the urging of her AP English teacher Elizabeth Butters, is now a member of GIPS’s teaching staff.
Acevedo is among the 4.83% of FTEF (full-time equivalent faculty) teaching positions at GIPS who are Hispanic, according to Nebraska Department of Education 2020-21 data. In contrast, 52.50% of GIPS students are Hispanic.
The district is a “minority-majority” school, meaning racial “minorities” make up the majority of the student body. GIPS’s numbers show 61.28% of the student body being individuals of color, including Hispanic, black, Asian, multiracial, American Indian/Alaska Natives and Pacific Islander.
Nebraska Department of Education data shows 6.51% FTEF public school teaching positions at GIPS are held by persons of color.
Acevedo said there were few teachers of color when she was in school.
“I did not have a teacher of color, ever. For my class right now, when they are asked that question a few years down the road, they can say kindergarten, and hopefully that keeps increasing and they can say, ‘Well, I had one in kindergarten and I had one in third grade and I had one in middle school ...’”
After trudging through elementary and middle school, Acevedo found herself more inspired when she was moving in the hallways of Grand Island Senior High. “I got to high school, and I said, ‘You know what, I can probably go to college. If I have good grades, I can get enough scholarship money.’ I worked really hard to get straight A’s. I did, but when I got them, and we were applying to college, I had no idea what to do.”
Acevedo had been living a secret: she was an undocumented immigrant – a situation that could complicate getting into college, if college was a possibility at all.
At the urging of a friend, Acevedo confided in Butters. “I reached out to a friend, she was a friend who was also Hispanic, and told her, ‘You cannot tell anyone I have not applied to college.’”
Butters already had been asked by Acevedo to write a recommendation. With no work or volunteer experience, due to being an undocumented immigrant, Butters was struggling, Acevedo remembered. “She had told me, ‘You’re not giving me much to go off of,’ and I told her I’d think about it.”
Again, Acevedo sought advice from her friend. “My friend said, ‘You need to tell her.’ And I said, ‘She’s a teacher. Who is she going to tell that might hurt me?’ I didn’t see her doing that. I think that’s when I finally decided, yes, I do need to tell somebody. You know, I was holding on to it for a long time.”
Acevedo fortified herself and shared her predicament with Butters. “We talked, and she helped me. I was applying for a DACA visa at that time, and I had her write my recommendations. I think that really got me to think I can trust her with pretty much anything.”
When the time came for scholarship letters of recommendation, Acevedo knew who to ask – and what her goal was. “I said, ‘I’m going to be just like you. I’m going to be an AP English teacher.’”
Acevedo enrolled at Hastings College, eventually earning her degree. Soon thereafter, she was applying for teaching jobs. Degree in hand, Acevedo’s obstacles did not let up, she said. “I felt like I constantly was fighting and fighting, fighting to get a job like this since a long time ago.”
This was being a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary for GIPS, Acevedo said applying was an easy decision. “I knew Grand Island Public Schools has a great, great school system, just because I had those caring teachers. I wanted to be part of that.”
It soon became clear that Acevedo was among the 6.51% FTEF teachers who identified as teachers of color. “We’d go to staff meetings, and I’d look around and nobody looks like me. When I was at Hastings College, nobody looked like me. I think it’s nerve-racking to go into a room where nobody does look like you. Everybody’s talking to each other, especially as some as new staff. Who do I talk to?”
Steven Dunham is a sixth-grade English/language arts teacher at GIPS’s Barr Middle School. Being Filipino, Dunham is among the .84% FTEF equivalent Asian teachers at GIPS (though some Filipinos identify as Pacific Islander, which make up .14% of GIPS’s FTEF teaching positions).
“There’s a little bit (of diversity) at Barr Middle School. Our principal is Hispanic, and you see so many people who work with kids in the school that are diverse – but I don’t think it’s quite there. That’s been an issue for a long time,” Dunham said.
He said he understands the district’s predicament, one felt by many others. “It’s hard enough to find teachers as it is nowadays, but we can’t just put people in buildings that aren’t intentionally there for the children.”
GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said, “We value all of our staff members because, at the end of the day, what students and parents alike believe is they want a teacher who is going to love and care for, and challenge, support and reassure their students within the classroom and give them every opportunity to succeed.”
Acevedo said feeling valued and being united is important. “Having that sense of community really makes a difference. I have another kindergarten teacher here, she learned Spanish, because she has a Hispanic boyfriend. I think having her around seeing that she can connect with me and is trying to connect with me, makes a world of difference. She’s one of my go-to people here. If I need something, I go to her.”
Dunham said, “It’s not all based on being a minority. There’s commonalities that all teachers can build (with students and each other).”
Grover echoed that sentiment. “It’s important to think about diversity as being more than race. We have teachers of all ages or gender background with unique abilities. That’s why you have to expand the conversation about diversity.”
That isn’t necessarily always seen the same through the eyes of a child.
Acevedo recalled an interaction with a Hispanic student while she was student-teaching at GIPS’ Walnut Middle School.
“One of the little girls looked at me, and she told me, ‘Miss Acevedo, why are we even doing this?’ And I said, ‘Well, we’re learning stuff, because we want you to get smarter and get a job. She told me, I don’t need to do this. I don’t have papers. I would rather just work.’ And wow ... I looked at her and I said, ‘I went to Walnut Middle School. I was a student here, just like you who had no papers. She looked at me and she’s like, ‘You’re a teacher.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I am. You can do whatever you set your mind to. You have to work hard, but you can do it.’”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.