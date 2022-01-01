Do American kids get too many toys?

In fact, he does toss out some of the gadgets the kids get with Happy Meals.

He’d like to donate some toys to their church, but his oldest child resists.

“He’s willing to give away Connor’s toys and Sam’s toys — not his.”

The parents are trying to work with the kids to teach them about generosity.

Like many families, they have riches to share. The closets are stuffed with toys the kids don’t seem to miss.

Benj has a particular problem with playthings that make a racket.

He hates those toys. “But I don’t throw them away. I just take the batteries out, and then I don’t replace them.”

Benj and his wife are often awakened at 3 a.m. because “some stupid toy is playing over and over.”

The middle child, Connor, has a Paw Patrol teddy bear. “That thing goes off in the middle of the night all the time,” Benj says.

He leaves it the way it is because it’s hard to remove the batteries. Plus, Connor is obsessed with the toy.