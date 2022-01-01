Do American kids get too many toys?

An access of generosity.
Some American homes are absolutely overflowing with toys.
Parents and grandparents spend lots of time looking for just the right gifts. As a result, kids get more action figures and Legos than they need.
Our oldest child, who has three sons 6 and younger, grumbles about an abundance of playthings.
“There are way too many toys in the house,” says Benj, 38.
His oldest child’s birthday is Dec. 16. With all the parties and gifts streaming in from relatives, Benj figures Lucas got toys 17 days in a row. The flow continued “basically the entire month of December,” Benj says.
His two older sons spent months looking forward to new Batman and Spider-man Lego sets. Now that they’ve assembled them, they’ve lost interest. “They’re old news now,” their dad said.
The kids open new toys and “just plow through them,” Benj says.
Like many Americans, they share their home with thousands of Legos. For the most part, assembling the plastic blocks is good for them.
But Benj does not like clutter.
He’d like to throw some of the toys away.
In fact, he does toss out some of the gadgets the kids get with Happy Meals.
He’d like to donate some toys to their church, but his oldest child resists.
“He’s willing to give away Connor’s toys and Sam’s toys — not his.”
The parents are trying to work with the kids to teach them about generosity.
Like many families, they have riches to share. The closets are stuffed with toys the kids don’t seem to miss.
Benj has a particular problem with playthings that make a racket.
He hates those toys. “But I don’t throw them away. I just take the batteries out, and then I don’t replace them.”
Benj and his wife are often awakened at 3 a.m. because “some stupid toy is playing over and over.”
The middle child, Connor, has a Paw Patrol teddy bear. “That thing goes off in the middle of the night all the time,” Benj says.
He leaves it the way it is because it’s hard to remove the batteries. Plus, Connor is obsessed with the toy.
Who bought Connor the Paw Patrol teddy bear anyway? “I did,” my wife admits.
Sometimes the packaging is more fun than the toys. Popping bubble wrap is always fun.
Benj’s sons love cardboard boxes. “They like the boxes as much as the actual toys,” he says.
When a giant box of paper towels arrives from Walmart, the boys might play with the box for three hours.
The two bigger boys “and sometimes all three of them can fit in, depending on the size of the box. They love that. I mean, they get an incredible amount of use out of that,” Benj says.
Maybe grandparents should just send empty boxes to their grandkids’ homes. It’d be a lot cheaper.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.