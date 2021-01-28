‘Do Right, Right Now’ encourages public to get vaccine as soon as possible

Nebraska’s “Do Right, Right Now” COVID-19 prevention campaign, which kicked off in November, is entering its second phase.
Campaign organizers hope to educate the public about the COVID-19 vaccine and its availability, while also encouraging continued preventative measures.
“Vaccination will play a critical role in protecting Nebraskans against COVID-19,” Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said.
“Do Right, Right Now” wants everyone to get the vaccine when it’s available to them, and for everyone to know the vaccine is safe and effective.
Basic precautions to prevent further spread also are important, Blomstedt said, including wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding enclosed gatherings.
“Although the vaccine is the best protection against COVID-19 and can help end the pandemic much sooner, it’s important to remember it’s only one layer of the defense,” he said. “Safety layers ... are still highly encouraged.”
He added, “We’re hoping Nebraskans will Do Right, Right Now.”
Nebraska is currently under Phase 1A of its first tier of vaccinations, which prioritizes frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff members.
COVID-19 case numbers are down across the state from the peak in mid-November, said Dr. James Lawler, University of Nebraska Medical Center faculty member.
While this is great news, Lawler said, this is not the time for being complacent.
“It’s still important to understand that we’re at community levels of transmission that are well above what public health experts feel reflect controlled transmission at the community level,” he said. “We’re roughly at the same place we were in late October.”
More than 400,000 people, which includes 2,000 Nebraskans, have died across the nation from coronavirus-related causes.
“We need to continue to work hard to prevent further loss of life,” Lawler said.
Across the nation, more than 23 million have been vaccinated.
The vaccine continues to demonstrate “great efficacy and safety profiles.”
“The clinical trial data that showed 94% and 95% efficacy continues to be the accepted profiles for these vaccines,” Lawler said. “That means these vaccines work incredibly well.”
Local health departments are expected to complete the Phase 1A vaccine rollout this week.
Phase 1B, which includes first responders, educators and food processing employees, will begin soon, said Dr. Adi Pour, Douglas County Health Department administrator.
Also a priority will be the state’s senior residents.
“Seniors have really suffered the most in regards to death,” Pour said. “Our data shows in Douglas County 82% of deaths are 65 years and older, so it’s only appropriate we focus on those individuals first.”
Pour asserted that all vaccine arriving in the state is being used right away.
“Everything we are getting at the front of the week, it is gone at the end of the week,” she said. “There is not a freezer that Adi Pour has where there are a thousand doses sitting! You can stop sending me emails.”
A racial disparity exists in how the vaccine is being distributed, said Dr. Kris McVea at South Omaha’s OneWorld Community Health Center alleged, particularly among Latinos.
“Communities of color have born a disproportionate burden of COVID-19 infection,” she said. “Here in Douglas County, COVID cases among Hispanics represent 17% of total cases, whereas they are only 13% of the total population.”
Not only has there been a disparity in COVID-19 testing, McVea said, but already there has been a disparity in initial vaccine distribution.
Of those who have completed the two-part vaccine, only 1.6% are African-American and about 2% are Latino.
“We need to make sure that gets balanced out as we move forward in terms of vaccinating the general population,” McVea said.
Immigration status will not be a factor for receiving the virus, McVea emphasized.
“It’s about protecting you and our community,” she said, “and you will not be asked about your immigration status because it doesn’t matter.”
Efforts to reach out to the state’s minority populations about the effectiveness of the vaccine need to be improved, McVea said.
“They need to hear personal testimony about the expected side effects from other people of color, not just translated versions of white people telling them this,” she said.
Some Nebraska religious groups are saying the vaccine is made from aborted fetuses, McVea said, and that taking the vaccine conflicts with pro-life values.
“I want to be clear, both popes received the vaccine,” she said, “and Pope Francis has suggested people have a moral obligation to take the vaccine at their earliest availability.”
For more information about the “Do Right, Right Now” campaign and how to stay safe as the pandemic continues, visit https://dorightrightnow.org/.