‘Do Right, Right Now’ encourages public to get vaccine as soon as possible

Also a priority will be the state’s senior residents.

“Seniors have really suffered the most in regards to death,” Pour said. “Our data shows in Douglas County 82% of deaths are 65 years and older, so it’s only appropriate we focus on those individuals first.”

Pour asserted that all vaccine arriving in the state is being used right away.

“Everything we are getting at the front of the week, it is gone at the end of the week,” she said. “There is not a freezer that Adi Pour has where there are a thousand doses sitting! You can stop sending me emails.”

A racial disparity exists in how the vaccine is being distributed, said Dr. Kris McVea at South Omaha’s OneWorld Community Health Center alleged, particularly among Latinos.

“Communities of color have born a disproportionate burden of COVID-19 infection,” she said. “Here in Douglas County, COVID cases among Hispanics represent 17% of total cases, whereas they are only 13% of the total population.”

Not only has there been a disparity in COVID-19 testing, McVea said, but already there has been a disparity in initial vaccine distribution.