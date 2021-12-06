Do you have what it takes to become a Master Gardener?

Do you enjoy plants and gardening? Are you looking to learn more and hone your skills but don’t know where to go?

The Nebraska Extension Master Gardener program will educate you on many aspects of horticulture, allow you to test your knowledge and skills, all while serving your local community.

This program is a horticulture-related volunteer training program based in many counties throughout the state and has been part of Nebraska Extension since 1976. Master Gardener volunteers are trained by Nebraska Extension faculty and staff. In return, they contribute time as volunteers working with their local Extension offices and communities to provide horticulture-related information and volunteer service.

Participants are required to complete 40 hours of training and 40 hours of volunteer service during the initial year of their involvement in the program. Master Gardener volunteers retain their certification through annual training and volunteering.