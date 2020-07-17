Doane University in Grand Island is limiting its class offerings and is closing its offices at College Park.
In an email to campus leaders, a copy of which was provided to The Independent by Audrey Scott, former campus and outreach director of the Doane University Grand Island campus, Paul Savory, provost and executive vice president for Doane University, said the university also no longer will have staff in Grand Island but plans to maintain limited classroom space to support the graduate education program.
Scott said she and another staff member were let go June 15.
Ryan Mueksch, senior communications director for Doane University, said the university’s board of trustees voted in May to halt all on-site undergraduate programs due to years of declining enrollment at the Grand Island campus. He said the Master of Arts and Management program will transition online.
“Students in the undergraduate programs had the choice that they could take courses online and we would waive the online fee that is typically charged to students,” Mueksch said. “Or, they could take on-ground classes at the Lincoln campus. According to our provost, we only had one student who notified us that they would be transferring to a different school in light of this decision. One student said they were going to stop pursuing a degree.”
