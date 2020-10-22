Doctor: Flu/COVID-19 combo spells trouble

Some people who had COVID-19 earlier in the year have recovered well. But Jagan also has a fair number of patients who have lingering symptoms of feeling short of breath, being fatigued and are “just not back to the baseline of where they were pre-COVID.”

The symptoms are not as bad as when they were hospitalized. Nevertheless, many people are working hard trying to get back to where they were before COVID-19 hit.

Staying ahead of infections

Jagan agreed that the infection rate is going up for younger people. But he hasn’t seen many of those people in the hospital as of yet.

He was asked whether he thought he would be battling COVID-19 six or seven months after the first wave.

Jagan said there was always talk about a second surge.

Fortunately, when he sits down with his colleagues, they are always planning and trying to stay ahead.

“Obviously, we all hoped that it wouldn’t happen, but, yes, there was always talk and anticipation about that happening,” he said, referring to a second wave.

Jagan doesn’t know how long the virus will be a problem. But he is “cautiously optimistic” that an effective vaccine will be found.