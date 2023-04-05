Dodge Elementary’s Character Council members are budding park rangers, helping the city keep Pier Park clean.

Character Council is a group of 18 Dodge third, fourth and fifth graders, who have been identified as students with exceptional character.

Val Chmelka, Dodge integration specialist, was outside after school Tuesday with her fleet of Character Council students. It was a chilly afternoon, but the students paid little mind, darting around Pier Park looking for trash.

“They take pride in keeping it really clean and taken care of,” Chmelka said. “When we're doing this, we also pick up our pollinator garden.”

One older Character Council leader gets to wear a special park ranger hat when it’s time to maintain the park and pollinator bed.

Dodge, a Grand Island Public Schools campus, has partnered with the City of Grand Island since about 2013, Chmelka estimated.

If other students need a break, sometimes they go outside to help, but it’s the Character Council students who do the most reliable student work.

Members of the Character Council are in third, fourth and fifth grades and must go through an application process at the beginning of the year to join the groups of Dodge’s best and brightest.

“They tell me ideas they'd have, to do positive things for our school," Chmelka explained.

Teachers can recommend or nominate students, who then fill out an application in Chmelka’s media skills class.

The council members rotate every trimester, to give everyone a chance to belong, Chmelka said.

“Quite a few kids get to do it, which I like because a lot of kids are deserving. We can have more than just a few when we change every trimester.”

The Character Council does other positive, community-building activities indoors and out. A group of Character Council students spoke enthusiastically about reading to Dodge kindergarteners, but on Tuesday chilly Pier Park was the main event.

Chmelka makes Character Council announcements on the school intercom, which – along with students receiving special t-shirts – has created buzz among the younger students, who ask Chmelka when they get to be on Character Council.

“Little kids are saying, that's something we get to do when we're older,” Chmelka said. “It gives them something to look forward to.”