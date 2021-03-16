Dodge second-grader surprised at school with new wheelchair

Ian Thompson, a second-grader at Dodge Elementary School, has sometimes had trouble getting around in his manual wheelchair.

He’ll have much less difficulty now that he has a power wheelchair.

Ian, 8, was surprised with the new wheelchair Monday afternoon in the Dodge gymnasium. He was also presented with a new gait trainer.

Nineteen people, including 14 of his classmates, held up letters that read “Congratulations Ian!” at the presentation. Some of the letters were held up by his siblings: Connor, 15, Kane, 13, and Mila, 11. The group also held up balloons in the Dodge school colors, purple and yellow.

Ian, who has cerebral palsy, has never been able to walk.

His mother, Cora Rush, said she was excited about the independence the wheelchair will give him.

Ian’s father, Franklin Thompson, said the gift of the motorized wheelchair is “a really big step” for his son.

“Throughout his whole life, he’s dependent on other people to get him to where he wants to go,” Thompson said.

With the wheelchair, “I’m really hoping that he gains a sense of self-worth and independence — that he can do these things by himself,” he said.