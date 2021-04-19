Doggone Happy: 600 people, 735 dogs take part in Grand Island event

“I have two Portuguese water dogs here and a black Russian terrier, in addition to the Central Asian,” said Eken, who is an owner-handler.

Eken was happy on Sunday. “My dogs have done pretty dang good this weekend,” she said.

She was pleased that Wick beat all the other Foundation Stock Service dogs in a competition.

Foundation Stock Service dogs are not yet officially recognized by AKC. “But AKC gives us an avenue to start showing our dogs on the way to getting them recognized by AKC,” she said.

Being a Foundation Stock Service dog “is basically your first step toward AKC recognition as a breed,” she said.

“Wick’s job is just to continue showing until he gets enough points,” Eken said.

He would be the second Central Asian shepherd in the country to get a certificate of merit. The first one was awarded to Wick’s breeder, who lives in upstate New York.

Once 10 Central Asian shepherds get enough points, “that’s one step towards AKC recognizing them and putting them in a group,” Eken said.

Portuguese water dogs and black Russian terriers already are recognized by AKC.