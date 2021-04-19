Doggone Happy: 600 people, 735 dogs take part in Grand Island event

For the first time in two years, the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center hosted an AKC all-breed dog show, obedience and rally trial during the weekend.
The turnout was about double what it was two years ago, said show chairperson Donna Paneitz of Waco.
COVID-19 led to the cancellation of many dog shows, including the 2020 event in Grand Island.
Many dog owners have welcomed a litter of puppies in the last year or two, so they’re anxious to show their animals. “We just missed it so doggone much. We want to promote our dogs,” said Paneitz.
Because people haven’t seen each other for awhile, “there’s been a lot of hugs,” said Paneitz, who sang the national anthem both Saturday and Sunday. She is on the board of directors of the Grand Island Kennel Club.
About 600 people displayed dogs during the weekend. One of those people flew in from Washington state. Others came from Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Kansas.
Entries totaled 845. A total of 735 dogs were entered, representing 197 American Kennel Club breeds.
Many people drove motor homes and campers to Grand Island, parking behind the Pinnacle building. Some of those people connected with old friends and dined together near their campers.
Showing the dogs were owners and professional handlers. One handler from Colorado brought 25 dogs.
Trent Simmons of Cheyenne, Wyo., was one of five family members at the show. The 11-year-old was accompanied by his mother, his aunt, his grandmother and his 8-year-old brother, Parker.
They brought 10 dogs with them — four whippets and six Scotties.
Simmons knows his way around dog shows.
“I’ve been doing it my whole life with my mom and my aunt and my grandma,” he said.
The family’s “favorite thing to do is show. My grandma started this off, and she’s been doing it for 45 years. My mom and my aunt are the second generation, and I will be the third generation if I carry it off,” said Simmons, who was at a show in Florida two weeks ago.
On Saturday, one of their dogs won best in show.
Each of the two days, four big winners were announced — best in show, reserve best in show, owner-handled best in show and owner-handled reserve best in show.
Rachel Eken brought four dogs with her from Lake George, Colo.
One of them was a Central Asian shepherd who is commonly known as Wick. His formal AKC name is Maxomagic Boogieman of Ascent.
“I have two Portuguese water dogs here and a black Russian terrier, in addition to the Central Asian,” said Eken, who is an owner-handler.
Eken was happy on Sunday. “My dogs have done pretty dang good this weekend,” she said.
She was pleased that Wick beat all the other Foundation Stock Service dogs in a competition.
Foundation Stock Service dogs are not yet officially recognized by AKC. “But AKC gives us an avenue to start showing our dogs on the way to getting them recognized by AKC,” she said.
Being a Foundation Stock Service dog “is basically your first step toward AKC recognition as a breed,” she said.
“Wick’s job is just to continue showing until he gets enough points,” Eken said.
He would be the second Central Asian shepherd in the country to get a certificate of merit. The first one was awarded to Wick’s breeder, who lives in upstate New York.
Once 10 Central Asian shepherds get enough points, “that’s one step towards AKC recognizing them and putting them in a group,” Eken said.
Portuguese water dogs and black Russian terriers already are recognized by AKC.
Wick, by the way, makes an honest living back home. Eken lives on a small hobby farm, where she has chickens, goats, rabbits and other animals. She bought Wick because she was tired of having coyotes eat her animals. He does a good job of protecting the stock. Her other dogs live inside.
Running the show was James Davis, who works for Foy Trent Dog Shows of Sturgeon, Mo. Davis, who lives in Columbia, Mo., provided much of the equipment used in the show. An AKC-licensed superintendent, Davis spends six to eight months of the year working at dog shows. This was his sixth event in Grand Island.
People were complimentary of the event. “This has been a lovely show,” said Charlotte Williams of Pagosa Springs, Colo.
Eken, participating in the Grand Island show for the first time, said she loved the facility.
One dog owner was grateful the show wasn’t held on a dirt floor.
The floor wasn’t acceptable to everyone, though. Simmons likes the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, but he’d prefer that the floor had a different surface.
The Pinnacle floor is a little slippery for some dogs’ paws, he said.