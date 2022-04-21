Dogs and their owners invited to Fonner Park on Sunday

Fonner Park and the Central Nebraska Humane Society hope dog owners will bring their dogs to the racetrack on Sunday.

The event, called “Fonner Bark: A Cause for Paws,” will include a doggie costume contest, a tricks contest and gifts for all dogs.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

Dog owners are required to keep their pets on a leash. Dogs must also be current on rabies vaccinations.

Grand Island Kennel Club will showcase dog skills.

Post time is at 1:30 p.m. The dog-related activities will run between 1 and 3 p.m.

Prizes will be provided by Home Federal Bank.

“A designated area will be provided for doggie breaks,” says a news release.

The Humane Society will have adoptable dogs on hand.